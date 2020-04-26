Arsenal leading the race to sign Chelsea forward Willian on a free transfer

Arsenal are the new frontrunners in the chase to land Willian on a free contract from Chelsea this summer.

The Brazilian’s current deal at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of June and talks over a new contract have stalled with the club.

Although the 31-year-old is happy to remain at the Blues he wants longer than the 12-month contract extension he is being offered, and that is allowing Arsenal the chance to pounce according to ESPN.

Willian is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of June and could leave on a free transfer

‘Arsenal are a little ahead today, but everything is still open,’ said reporter Jorge Nicola.

Hit by a double whammy of a potential lack of European football next term on top of the coronavirus outbreak which has devastated finances across many clubs, Arsenal are keen on hunting for bargains when the transfer window reopens.

And with Willian hoping to remain in London having settled in the capital since his 2013 move to Stamford Bridge, Mikel Arteta’s side are perfectly poised to make a move.

The forward could join his compatriot David Luiz (right) at Arsenal who are leading the race to sign the forward who has spent the last seven years of his career at Stamford Bridge

Spurs, who had tried to sign Willian back in 2013, are also monitoring his availability while Liverpool are also in the running.

But Arsenal’s willingness to give the Brazilian a multi-year deal could prove key.

His close friendship with former Blues team-mate, compatriot and current Gunners defender David Luiz may also prove an influence.