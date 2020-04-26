Arsenal players allowed back to training ground

Arsenal will be allowed to start training next week. However, the Premier League club made it clear the British government’s guidelines to combat the COVID-19 (coronavirus) spread will be maintained.

The Reds will have access to training pitches but there will be a strict rotation system in place which will see have the players and management uphold the social distancing norms.

“Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training grounds next week,” a club spokesperson told AFP.

“Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times.

“All Colney buildings remain closed. Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home.”

Earlier this week, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal became the first Premier League club to agree on a 12.5 per cent pay cut.

There are also reports that Arsenal, with a yearly wage bill of around £230 million, will give players their money back only if the side bridges an eight-point gap and qualifies for the Champions League when football restarts.

(With inputs from AFP)