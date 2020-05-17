Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette’s future thrown into uncertainty with talks stalled over new deal

Alexandre Lacazette‘s future has been plunged into more uncertainty as he faces being disciplined by Arsenal after being caught inhaling from a balloon for the second time in 18 months.

Images of the France forward appearing to inhale a gas substance on social media emerged in the Daily Star on Sunday leaving the forward in hot water with Gunners officials.

Arsenal insist the matter will be dealt with internally but are taking it seriously, with the club certain to open disciplinary procedures.

At the very least Lacazette will be formally warned of his responsibilities by manager Mikel Arteta and club representatives this week.

But the fact the Frenchman – and several of his Arsenal team-mates – was at the centre of a similar incident in December 2018 is likely to mean Lacazette faces a harsher punishment – potentially a club fine.

The Gunners have taken a particularly dim view of Lacazette’s antics to raise further question marks over his future at the club.

He has two years on his contract and talks have stalled over a new deal.

The 28-year-old’s latest misdemeanour sees the striker at home with the ballon at his lips.

Lacazette, who earns in the region of £140,000-per-week, is listening to rap music as he slowly exhales. He then seems to relax as his eyes start to close.

The forward reportedly boasts in texts in friends that he was ‘at home, chilling and doing balloons’.

The former Lyon striker found himself in hot water again last month as he was caught flouting social distancing guidelines after taking his car to be cleaned.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have an interest in Amiens forward Serhou Guirassy, who emerged as one of the most promising striker in France last season.

Arsenal’s transfer funds will be severely limited in the next window, with the club primarily looking at either free transfers or swap deals.

The 24-year-old has also been watched by West Ham and Bournemouth.