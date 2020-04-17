Arsenal strikers Aubameyang and Lacazette reveal they’re not always allowed to do extra practice

Arsenal strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have revealed that the club often discourage them from doing extra shooting practice.

The pair have scored 20 and nine goals respectively for Arsenal this season, but they aren’t always allowed to hone their skills after training.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal legend Ian Wright, Aubameyang said: ‘Sometimes we want to (stay behind), but they say go inside.’

Lacazette added that goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is happy to face their shots when they are allowed to stay behind.

Aubameyang went on to reveal the story behind his mask celebration against Rennes last season.

The Gabon international put a Black Panther mask on after finding the net in the Europa League game.

However, his initial intention was to wear the mask in the previous game against Manchester United.

Aubameyang scored in that fixture but was unable to locate the mask so he had to wait until the next game.

He said: ‘I used the kitman (Paul Akers), I put the mask there for the game before against Manchester United because I wanted to score against United, but somebody took it and put it in a different place.

‘After the penalty against United I looked up and it wasn’t there.’

Wright, meanwhile, reflected on winning the Golden Boot in 1992, when he scored 29 goals to clinch the award ahead of Tottenham’s Gary Lineker.

Wright said: ‘This was the season where everyone was saying he’s going to be playing with better players, he won’t get in the team, you end up winning the golden boot.

‘I had to score a hat-trick on the last day to win the golden boot from Gary Lineker because he was retiring that year and they gave him everything.’