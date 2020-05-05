Art at Heart – Lifestyle Media







While Kelly Merkur was

earning her bachelor’s degree in textile design at the University

of Kansas, she purposefully managed to avoid all painting

electives. “I think I was intimidated by it,” she says.

Though she did work in the textile industry, she set her art

aside to focus on raising her daughters. But just last month, the

Parkland resident relaunched her artist website where she sells

original abstract paintings, a sort of culmination of the new

artistic journey that started a few years ago. When her mother, a

painter, visited from Oklahoma, Merkur planned for them to take a

painting class together. Though her mother couldn’t make it,

Merkur took the class on her own, experiencing her own artistic

epiphany.

“It was kind of this light-bulb, ‘aha’ moment that this

was what I had been missing in my life since I stopped working,”

she says.

With new inspiration, Merkur started painting pet portraits, but

also found herself attracted to abstract style. A class in abstract

painting provided another “aha” moment, leading her to discover

her own style. Though she does continue to do commissions of

pet

portraits, most of the work on her Instagram page are

abstracts featuring swaths and patterns of cool colors juxtaposed

with warm, feminine colors as well as subtle repetition of shapes

and patterns picked up from her textile background.

“Most of my work has some type of pink in it. … There seems

a theme of female empowerment—the idea that being feminine and

strong aren’t mutually exclusive—that you can be both,”

Merkur says. “I would say it’s my main inspiration.”

Since then, she’s been featured in shows at the Coral Springs

Art Museum, the city of Pembroke Pines’ 15th annual Art

Competition at Studio 18, Broward Art Guild and Cornell Art Museum.

She’s also a member of Women in the Visual Arts, the Coral Spring

Artist Guild.

Like many artists across the world, Merkur has been sheltering

at home where her artistic process takes root.

What quarantine means for an artist. I always

said to my husband, I was wishing I could devote more time to all

of it: to the painting and to the business side of it. … This

quarantine has almost been a gift to me of the time I didn’t have

before. I’ve been able to paint more. I’ve been able to focus

more. I kind of almost feel like I have a full-time job because

I’m working at it every day while we’re home.

Routines.

I have certain workouts I do on certain days. Some days are my

studio days and other days I spend on the computer. Every day in

the studio is different. It’s not that I’m necessarily

painting. I’ve got a watercolor commission of a dog portrait that

I did one day, and some days are just finishing painting stuff that

I’ve been working on. Other days, I have to have that inspiration

to feel ready to create, and some days are better than others for

that.

Pros and cons. I do like to be alone and paint.

But I was taking a class at the Boca Raton Museum of Art school,

and I miss that camaraderie, feeding off each other’s creative

energy. So in a way, that’s been hard that I don’t have that

anymore. But … it’s interesting when you’re painting alone

and nobody’s watching, you might make different choices or try

something a little more daring than you would when you feel like

other people are watching what you’re doing.

Quarantine process. Music’s a huge part of it

for me. I always try to paint from a place of joy and happiness, so

I don’t usually paint if I’m upset about something. I try to

play happy music. I light a candle to set the mood. My dog’s

always in there with me. And I just go for it.

Expanding creativity. I’m planning to start

doing more Instagram Lives. I have an idea for a series of Lives

that take it from the very beginning where I have a blank canvas

and how I go through the whole process to the finished product.

[Editor’s Note: Merkur has started an Instagram Live series

focusing on a new series of paintings about life lessons.]

Advice for other creatives in quarantine. I

think that people always just think, “I can’t do that. I’m

not an artist.” You have to kind of deflect the intimidation or

the fear of it. If you’re painting, you don’t need an eraser.

You don’t need to start over. You don’t need to throw it away.

Don’t be intimidated. Just keep going. Just use whatever feels

intuitive. What the hell? Try it.

