Art initiative a future way to cultural empowerment

A community space for creativity and understanding Indigenous artistry has been proposed in the Great City Regional Challenge. Two Way – Future Way is a project envisioned by facilitators Aunty Dawn Blazely and Clare Napananga. They said it was only earlier in the year they met through mutual friends, however, their shared love for storytelling gave them the idea for the project. “We’ve both worked within The Circle, with children, teens and adults storytelling using conversation, creative expression and our artworks,” they said. “Offering our audience inspiration, raised self-esteem and acknowledgement of their own unique story and for a better quality of life – this we believe will lead to benefits for a future ‘Two Way’ community.” The pair aim to use a social space where sessions discussing everything from artistic expression to community empowerment can be held. You can vote for projects in the Great Regional City Challenge until May 31 at launcestontogether.com.au.

