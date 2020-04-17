‘Artemis Fowl’ Gets a Disney+ Release Date!





The new movie Artemis Fowl is heading straight to Disney+ since movie theaters are shut down for the foreseeable future.

It was just announced that the movie will hit the streaming service on June 12.

Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Colin Farrell, Judi Dench, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel, and Adrian Scarborough star in the new movie, which was directed by Kenneth Branagh. The film is based on the best-selling book by Eoin Colfer.

Kenneth said in a statement, “Artemis Fowl is a true original. In challenging times, a twelve year old criminal mastermind is one heck of a travelling companion. Smart, funny, and cool as mustard, he’ll take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters, and mix magic with mayhem. His own family is everything to him, and (although he’d never admit it), he’d be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney +.”

Watch a new TV spot below!

Source link