Arti Singh Shares Tips On How To Stay Calm In The Face Of These Testing Times

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh urges people to practice yoga during these times of COVID-19 stress.

The quarantine has given a chance to people to do the things that they didn’t otherwise get time for, owing to their busy work schedules.

Apart from doing daily household chores, cooking and catching up on films and web-series, Arti has also been practicing yoga.

“I used to practice yoga daily when I was in Lucknow but I lost touch in between. Now that we are all home and have time in our hands, I have got back to doing it daily. Usually, I try to do it as soon as I wake up or in the evenings, depending upon how I am feeling that day,” she said.

“Yoga has positively affected me as it helps calm down my mind. I encourage everyone to do a short session of yoga every day, as these are testing times we are all facing. Yoga will essentially keep you calm and patient,” she added.

