Artificial insect-inspired ‘brain’ can guide robotic dog through maze

A synthetic, insect-inspired “brain” can guide a robotic dog using much less energy and weight than conventional approaches require.

The control system, built by UK start-up company Opteran Technologies, mimics how honeybees and other insects navigate. It contains a computer chip and two cameras, which provide a 360-degree view, and can be connected to various robots and drones.

The package weighs only 30 grams and draws less than 3 watts of electricity. That is a fraction of what is required by most robot control systems, says Opteran CEO David Rajan. “Our algorithms are so lightweight that we can run …