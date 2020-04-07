Arun Govil aka Lord Rama from Ramayan makes an appeal to his impersonator, video goes viral

Arun Govil, who played Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s epic television series Ramayan, made an earnest appeal to his impersonator on Twitter to take down the fake profile. The actor shared a video on his Twitter account, urging fans to support him.

“Namaskar, I am Arun Govil. I hope you all are watching Ramayan and enjoying it, like always. I want to talk about something important. Some gentleman has made a Twitter account with the name @RealArunGovil, which is not real. My real account is @arungovil12. I request you all to stop this impersonator. I am sure that you will give me your full support,” he says in the video.

The fake account was brought to Govil’s notice when Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted one of its tweets on Sunday. “Thank you very much Sir! My genuine twitter handle is @arungovil12 #ArunGovil,” the actor replied to the tweet.

As the country is in lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, shoots of television shows have been halted and channels are resorting to reruns of popular shows from back in the day. Doordarshan has brought back its mythological serials – Ramayan and Mahabharat.

Ramayan is a retelling of the Hindu epic written by Rishi Valmiki. The show also stars Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

Currently, Ramayan is telecast twice a day – at 9am and 9pm – on DD National. The rerun has garnered the highest-ever rating for a General Entertainment Channel programme in Hindi since 2015, when the Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC) started measuring the television audience, a statement from the ministry said.

According to reports, Ramayan found a place in the Limca Book of Records because of its historic viewership, back in the day. The show held the record for the World’s Most Viewed Mythological TV Series until 2003.

