Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri’s Ramayan to go on air once again | Bollywood Life

Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri's Ramayan has broken all the records. It had returned to the television screens after over three decades and literally made us all go crazy once again. The lockdown in the country lead to the shut down of all the shoots of the shows and films. Hence the old iconic shows were brought back to television. Ramayan, Mahabharat, Circus, Dekh Bhai Dekh and many others returned on Doordarshan and created records. These shows literally took us back to the good old days. Even youngsters have started watching Ramayan and Mahabharat and are loving these shows. Ramayan has been on the top of the TRP charts and also went on to get record-breaking TRPs. Ramayan has become the most-watched program globally and has even beaten Game of Thrones in the TRP game. Ramayan aired its last episode on May 2 and left the fans disappointed as they did not want the show to end so soon.

Twitter was all flooded with #ThankYouRamayan tweets and hence here is a good news for all the fans. Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri’s Ramayan will be back once again on television for its audience. This time the show will go on-air on Star Plus and this was due to the immense popularity of the show. Also Read – Uttar Ramayan: When Ramanand Sagar couldn’t direct the initial episodes of the TV show — find out!

Well, this is surely a great news and the cast of the show are also elated after hearing the news. Sunil Lahiri aka Laxman expressed in happiness on Twitter and wrote, ““Duniya ka sabse zyada dekha jaane wale show ka record banane wale program Ko Ek Bar aur dekhne ka aur sarhaane ka avsar#Ramayan, 4 May se har roz shaam7:30 baje @starplus par.”

Duniya ka sabse zyada dekha jaane wale show ka record banane wale program Ko Ek Bar aur dekhne ka aur sarhaane ka avsar#Ramayan, 4 May se har roz shaam7:30 baje @starplus par.#RamayanOnStarPlus

रामायण एक बार फिर स्टार प्लस पर देखने का अवसर 4मई से शाम7.30 मिलतें है आप के घर में?? pic.twitter.com/kKScsf3gPR — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) May 3, 2020

