Arun Govil: I don’t think 100 Bollywood films would have given me what Ram’s role in Ramayan did | Bollywood Life

While we all are in a house arrest due to coronavirus outbreak in the country, Doordarshan got back its iconic shows to entertain us. Ramayan, Mahabharat, Circus, Dekh Bhai Dekh and others have been rerun on television. Ramayan and Mahabharat have literally taken us back to those good old days. Arun Govil who had played Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has spoken about his role in the show. In an interview with the Times Of India, he spoke about how the role of Ram had given him so much in his life. He spoke about how its good that the show is topping the TRP charts and that the youth are also enjoying watching it. He said, " It feels great that a project that you had done is still getting so much recognition, love and fame. It feels good. Ramayan is a very relatable subject and any generation can relate to it. The epic saga was relevant then also and in today's day and age also it is quite relevant. Ramayan's basic points will never lose its importance and can never get old. It's all about relationships and it can never grow old. It is part of our culture and luckily the youth got so much time because of the lockdown to connect with it. I feel bringing it back during the lockdown period has played an important role that the generation has been able to catch up the show. We are currently going through a very tragic time all over the world and we have all the time right now, so they could relate with the show even more."

He also spoke about what he had received on playing Ram. He said,"There are always advantages and disadvantages in life. So, you have to look at the advantages you have got in life or you have the choice to look at the disadvantages. Like the things you lost were they really important ?. In life you always lose and win some. It all depends on the perspective we have towards life ki humare haanth se kya chala gaya… par ab kya hai humare paas aur kya mila. I won't deny initially, I felt bad that because of the strong image of Lord Ram that I portrayed onscreen, I am was not getting Bollywood movies. Yes, my career came to a standstill, but I soon realised that even if I had done those commercial films, I would have not got the fame, love and recognition that I have got after playing Lord Ram in Ramayan. If people are giving me so much of love, respect at even this age it is because of that character. I feel what Ram's role in Ramayan gave me, I don't think 100 Bollywood films would have ever given." He also revealed that he was rejected as Ram initially. He said, "I had auditioned for the role of Ram initially but they rejected me as they did not like it at that time. But later they came back to me. The person who was playing Lakshman's role shot for 4 episodes, but left mid-way and then Sunil Lahiri was brought in. He was playing Shatrughan's character earlier but had to later play Lakshman. Our music director was Jaydev ji, but he passed away and Ravindra Jain ji stepped in. So, the title song is the only track composed by Jaydevji. So, there were many stories which happened during the course of making the show and we kept shooting."

Also Read – Ramayan 18 April 2020 morning episode: Ravana gets brutally killed by Lord Rama, Vibhishan is crowned as Lankesh

He also spoke about the love they still receive from the audience. He said, “People still love us the same way as it was 33 years ago. They still want to touch our feet or now take a selfie with us. The incidents I am sharing with you is about the pre lockdown period. Since, the lockdown has started we have not stepped out of the house. So I have no idea what kind of feedback or popularity will come our way. I feel honoured and great that even after so many years people still love me and want to get clicked with us.”

