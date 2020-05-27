As a Federal Coronavirus Expert Frets, the Capital Moves to Reopen

The Washington metropolitan area, home to 6.2 million people, is among the most interconnected regions in the nation, with a shared public transportation system and entwined economies. The region’s unusual symbiosis is further complicated by the movements of congressional lawmakers in and out of town and a mercurial White House, all posing difficulties for the governors of Maryland and Virginia and the mayor of the District of Columbia — a city that lacks the autonomy of states with the same or smaller populations — as they move to bring their economies back to life.