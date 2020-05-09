As a Founding Father of Rock, Little Richard Changed the Course of Music History

Michael PutlandGetty Images

Those of us born long after Little Richard’s 1950s heyday were introduced to him as a universally beloved father of rock, a Hall of Fame inductee so thoroughly incorporated into the cultural mainstream that he could make appearances on shows like Full House and Sesame Street. But Richard Wayne Penniman, who died at the age of 87, wasn’t always deemed safe and kid-friendly enough to perform the Magic School Bus theme song (which was definitely one of the best ’90s TV theme tunes). He was a boundary-breaking artist who pushed the confines of gender and sexual expression, and played a central role in the creation of one of the 20th century’s most influential musical styles.

Before Elvis Presley had to be shot from the waist up on The Ed Sullivan Show, Little Richard released “Tutti Frutti” in 1955. The song was a staple of his live performances, and featured the soon-to-be-famed nonsense lyric, “a wop bop a loo bop a wop bam boom,” all punctuated by his signature howls. But, even during the straight-laced ’50s, Penniman was singing tunes with pretty bawdy lyrics—just check out the Genius page for “Long Tall Sally.” Before “Tutti Frutti” could become one of rock’s foundational tunes, the raunchy lyrics were cleaned up. “Tutti frutti, good booty,” became “Tutti frutti, aw rooty,” slang for “all righty.”

But Penniman didn’t tone down his look or performance style. In his pencil mustache, towering pompadour, and bedazzled outfits, Little Richard danced, shouted, and played the piano standing bolt upright. Before Michael Jackson wore sequins and David Bowie wore eye shadow, Little Richard sported both, scandalizing America’s white mainstream and pioneering a new art form. Here are some of his most indispensable songs.

“Tutti Frutti”

“Good Golly, Miss Molly”

“Long Tall Sally”

“Slippin’ and Slidin'”



“Lucille”

“Keep a Knockin'”

“The Girl Can’t Help It”



“Freedom Blues”

“Bama Lama Bama Loo”

“Ready Teddy”