As Bhula Dunga touches 50 million, fans of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla celebrate on social media — read tweets | Bollywood Life

Fans of Darshan Raval, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are celebrating on Twitter. Bhula Dunga has hit 50 million views on YouTube and it is a great milestone for the whole team. The fandoms are also rejoicing the matter. Bhula Dunga has got a good response for the fabulous chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The pair who created the iconic jodi of #SidNaaz came together for the project. Sidharth and Shehnaaz have waxed eloquent on how it was a delight to work with one another. By touching the milestone of 50 million, they have superseded Asim Riaz – Himanshi Khurana's Kalla Sohna Nai and Mahira Sharma – Paras Chhabra's Baarish.

Fans of the team are rejoicing this moment on social media. A lot of congratulatory tweets have come in for everyone. Check out the tweets…

We can see that the mood is quite upbeat. Now, rumours are coming that some of the Bigg Boss jodis might come in the upcoming season of Nach Baliye. We have to see how fans’ react if that truly happens!

