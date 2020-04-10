As Bhula Dunga touches 50 million, fans of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla celebrate on social media — read tweets | Bollywood Life

Fans of Darshan Raval, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are celebrating on Twitter. Bhula Dunga has hit 50 million views on YouTube and it is a great milestone for the whole team. The fandoms are also rejoicing the matter. Bhula Dunga has got a good response for the fabulous chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The pair who created the iconic jodi of #SidNaaz came together for the project. Sidharth and Shehnaaz have waxed eloquent on how it was a delight to work with one another. By touching the milestone of 50 million, they have superseded Asim Riaz – Himanshi Khurana’s Kalla Sohna Nai and Mahira Sharma – Paras Chhabra’s Baarish. Also Read – Rashami Desai speaks about inviting Sidharth Shukla on her show, but CONDITIONS APPLY!

Fans of the team are rejoicing this moment on social media. A lot of congratulatory tweets have come in for everyone. Check out the tweets… Also Read – ‘It’s all cool between Sidharth and I,’ Rashami Desai clarifies that Bigg Boss 13 has mended her relations with Sidharth Shukla

@sidharth_shukla Sid you’re alone warrior & stand up with his friends & a man of his words.Selfless man who always helped his friends & guided them to move forward in his journey. You are targetted throughout the season and made dirty plannings to instigate you #SidsBhulaDunga50M — RENU❤SID-MYCHERRYPIE (@SIDMYANGEL) April 10, 2020

Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – First look of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa out, Bollywood shares supermoon pics

“ Being Humble with Intelligence,

is the best personality ever. ”@sidharth_shukla definetly one of them.#SidsBhulaDunga50M #BhulaDungaHits50M — Vaishali ∞ Sidheart❤️ (@SidheartVaishu) April 10, 2020

I just wish you have more and more success in your life. I wish You get all of those things you have ever dreamt of, I wish you keep getting this unconditional Love from your fans coz…. you are so worth it Champion Shukla G@sidharth_shukla#SidsBhulaDunga50M — Sid My Munchkin ❤ (@skhan4you) April 10, 2020

#aslifans voot content I will never forget that day…. Priceless moment

May the almighty God Bless @sidharth_shukla more than he deserve ?. #SidsBhulaDunga50M — happysoul (@happysid6) April 10, 2020

Positive ka matlab hai ki support karo apna fav ko full Dil se .. No mind games plz.. We have n will stand by our Sid .#SidsBhulaDunga50M #OnlySidMatters #SidHearts pic.twitter.com/Pc5NzcQsPc — zoelade (@zoelade1) April 10, 2020

My favourite song has crossed 50M #BhulaDungaHits50M In this my favourite couple is there #SidNaaz #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGiIl #SidHearts #SelfMadeShehnaz This two have broken the internet ❤?#SidNaaz the power couple of this year. This is my favourite part of the song? pic.twitter.com/GUSRMu9aef — sonia (@sonia3125) April 10, 2020

They don’t exist for us plzz focus on #BhulaDunga & keep on Loving & supporting #ShehnaazGill And #SidharthShukla Guys keep watching We will do it together #Shehnazians #SidHearts #SidNaazians Remember one more thing

Insecure people put others down to raise themselves up.?❤ pic.twitter.com/CJlzYy4nhI — Shehnaazian❤ (@the_shehnaazian) April 10, 2020

Love you Siddy boy❤️❤️❤️…there are times when I just go off…but this personality of yours really gets me back to you n I come back as a bigger fan???… Just waiting for your next project which I’m sure would be a blockbuster ?? #SidharthShukla https://t.co/2caBrOiybY — Aks (@Aks03733455) April 10, 2020

We can see that the mood is quite upbeat. Now, rumours are coming that some of the Bigg Boss jodis might come in the upcoming season of Nach Baliye. We have to see how fans’ react if that truly happens!

