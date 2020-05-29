Jimmys Post

As COVID-19 masks hide most of the face, beauty expert reveals how to amp up eyelashes

Wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain is recommended by the CDC.

For beauty junkies out there, it’s time to put a pause on contoured cheekbones or a bold lip and play up the eyes. 

Audrianna Mora, Licensed Esthetician and Global Education Manager at RevitaLash Cosmetics, reveals an easy to follow 4-step lash routine guide.    

Don’t leave home without it: Wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain is recommended by the CDC. Pictured: mask by Katie May

1. ALWAYS  REMOVE  MAKEUP COMPLETELY

‘Sleeping in makeup, specifically mascara, is really bad for the health of your lashes, your eyes and your lids. It can cause breakage, irritation, inflammation and infections,’ warns Audrianna.

To ensure all makeup is removed, she recommends using a Micellar Water Lash Wash. 

‘Micellar water is made up of microscopic spheres called micelles suspended in soft water, which acts like a magnet to draw out dirt and oil. They are able to remove makeup, sebum, oil and dirt seamlessly, leaving behind clean, moisturized lashes and skin.’

2. INTRODUCE A LASH SERUM TO YOUR DAILY ROUTINE

Sleeping with makeup on causes lash damage. 

According to Audrianna, hormones and environmental aggressors can also harm lashes making them weak, brittle and prone to breakage. 

The expert recommends lash serums to help protect and strengthen lashes. 

‘Using a lash serum like RevitaLash Advanced daily, and applying to clean lashes, will ensure lashes have the nutrients they need to remain strong, healthy, and beautiful.’

All about the eyes: Audrianna Mora, Licensed Esthetician and Global Education Manager at RevitaLash Cosmetics, reveals an easy to follow 4-step lash routine guide

RevitaLash Conditioner Serum

Revitalash Micellar Water Lash Wash

Left: RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Serum, $98; amazon.com. Right: Revitalash Micellar Water Lash Wash, $36; revitalash.com

3. GET A MULTI-PURPOSE EYE CREAM 

Most of us use separate products on our eyes and lashes, but that’s not always necessary. 

‘We created a genius multi-tasking eye gel and primer, Aquablur, that is just as good for your orbital contour and lids as it is for your lashes and brows,’ shares Audrianna.

‘Perfect for morning or nighttime use, this eye gel hydrates, primes and soothes the eye area while adding strength to lashes and brows.’

Lash love: 'Using a lash serum like RevitaLash Advanced daily, and applying to clean lashes, will ensure lashes have the nutrients they need to remain strong, healthy, and beautiful,' said the expert

4. USE A LASH-LOVING MASCARA

For fluttery long lashes, mascara is a must. But according to the expert, not all mascaras are created equal.  

‘Many mascaras can be drying, and most lack ingredients that nourish the lashes,’  Audrianna shared.

She recommends RevitaLash’s Double-Ended Volume Set that not only volumizes and lengthens lashes, but also moisturizes, improves shine and conditions them too.

‘Not only will your lashes look long, lush and fabulous, but they’ll also be strong, flexible and conditioned.’  

RevitaLash Double-Ended Volume Set

RevitaLash Aquablur

  Left: RevitaLash Double-Ended Volume Set, $34.50; revitalash.com. Right: RevitaLash Aquablur Hydrating Eye Gel & Primer, $65; revitalash.com

