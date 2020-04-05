As Fauci Pleads For Americans To Keep Distance, Trump Talks Of Opening Country

As parts of the country brace for the approaching peak of expected coronavirus deaths, President Donald Trump continued to talk about opening up the country, allowing churches to congregate and pushing for sports events to start up again.

Trump discussed opening the country for the sake of the economy during Saturday’s White House task force update, even as his own health officials urged Americans to continue to stay at home and practice social distancing.

“We want to finish this war. We have to get back to work. We have to open our country again.” Trump said after saying the administration was using its authority and resources to fight the pandemic. “We don’t want to be doing this for months and months and months.”

“We’re going to open our country again. This country wasn’t meant for this. But we have to open our country again,” he added.

At that same conference, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, pleaded with Americans multiple times to continue following the federal guidelines designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

At one point, Trump, who said he was thinking about creating a new economy-focused coronavirus task force, followed up Fauci’s plea with his own plea for the country to be opened back up.