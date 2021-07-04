As ‘Knives Out 2’ cast continually gets better, so do the memes

Another day, another big name cast in Knives Out 2.

As fans of Knives Out — Rian Johnson’s charming 2019 murder mystery — will recall, the first film had a stacked cast that included Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Christopher Plummer, Chris Evans, Chris Evans’ cable-knit sweater, and more.

The movie was such a hit that Netflix dropped $465 million to buy two sequels, the first of which started filming in Greece on Monday. And the casting is no less impressive this time around.

Craig is set to reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc, and other big names including Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline, and Jessica Henwick have also been announced.

If we think of Knives Out 2 casting in terms of a donut with a hole, well, then early announcements seemed to fill that hole perfectly. But with each new casting announcement we see that the donut hole has a hole in its center — it is not a donut hole at all but a smaller donut with its own hole. Does that make sense? No? Good.

The bottom line is that just when it seems like Knives Out 2’s cast is complete someone new is added to the talented mix. Just this week fans learned that Ethan Hawke and Jada Pinkett Smith had joined the growing ensemble. The excitement and anticipation surrounding this franchise is almost too much to bear, so we’re collectively coping by making some hilarious Knives Out 2 memes.

From dream casting announcements to tweets poking fun at the sheer length of the growing list of stars, please enjoy this delightful meme selection.

If you need us we’ll be waiting by the phone for our Knives Out 2 callback.