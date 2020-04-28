As Mahabharat’s re-run gets a good response on Star Plus, Pooja Sharma aka Draupadi reveals the cheer-haran scene took 20 days! | Bollywood Life

The halt on film and TV shoots has meant that people are not getting to see new episodes of ongoing shows. This has meant that channels are showing old shows once again. Star Plus’ again showing the mythological saga, Mahabharat and it has got a good response. Actress Pooja B Sharma who made her debut in the TV industry with the show has spoken about the cheer-haran sequence. She said that it took 20 days to shoot. Pooja Sharma told SpotboyE, “The cheer-haran scene was shot for 20 days. I won’t say that shooting for it was difficult- because the ground work had been very well done by the writers of the show. I mean, that sequence was written so sensitively that there was not a single weak moment for me. I just had to feel the emotion written on paper. So yeah, it was not difficult.” Also Read – EXCLUSIVE! Sourabh Raaj Jain on playing a feminist Lord Shiva in Mahakali: I could relate to that aspect of the character

Pooja B Sharma also spoke about how the role of Draupadi came suddenly to her. She told the portal, “In 3 days, it was decided that I would be playing Draupadi and my life changed. I still remember the date (August 4, 2013) when I got a call from a casting director to audition for this role. Initially, I was lazy to go for it, but he pushed me until the last day of the audition and I finally gave it a shot.” She says she got positive signals all through and in three days she was on set. Also Read – It’s a wrap! Pooja B Sharma and Saurabh Raaj Jain thank fans for showering love on Mahakaali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai

The actress who also played Goddess Kali in Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai saw she got a lot of love from the audience. She says, “And when you shoot for a costume drama, people usually don’t recognise you. But the ones who did recognize me, used to tell me how I look very different in real life. It was my debut show and people also used to congratulate me no end for playing such an important character in the show.” Also Read – Mahakali -Anth Hi Aarambh Hai 25th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Kartikeyan faces Jalandhar as Parvati awaits the inevitable

