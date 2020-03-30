As Salman Khan’s nephew Ahil celebrates 4th birthday, his 10 most adorable pics with his famous mamu

Bollywood star Salman Khan’s nephew Ahil Sharma turns four on Sunday, March 30 and he has been quite the star kid. From random fun times with his uncle to festival celebrations and more, Ahil is often seen enjoying quality time with his mamu and Arpita Khan Sharma keeps fans entertained with the pictures and videos of their personal moments.

Arpita married Aayush Sharma, grandson of former Congress politician Sukh Ram. Aayush made his Bollywood debut with Salman’s production venture, Loveyatri. The film crashed at the box office amid negative reviews.

Before hopping onto Dabangg 3 and other projects, Salman had taken a break and spent time with family. Salman and Arpita would often share pictures and videos from the actor’s time with Ahil. Currently under isolation amid complete lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, Salman also went fruit picking with Ahil.

Here are 10 pictures and videos of Ahil and Salman:

Arpita is very close to Salman and calls her strength as well as her weakness. She had written an emotional post for him on social media that read, “My Strength , My Weakness , My Pride , My Joy , My Life , My World. Gods Child. God bless all the people that can’t handle you or your success, I wish only positivity & happiness for you may all the jealousy & negativity fade away. I pray you shine even brighter than u are & blind everyone with your success & good deeds. Love you Bhai.”

Aayush and Arpita welcomed their second child – daughter Ayat – on December 27, 2019.

