As Shelters Struggle To Stay Open, Housing The Homeless Becomes Increasingly Urgent

On Monday, members of the Santa Cruz Homeless Union and Food Not Bombs did what they say local California governments have failed to do: secure hotel and motel rooms for dozens of people experiencing homelessness.

The groups found rooms for 81 people in Santa Cruz, said Anthony Prince, the lead national organizer and general counsel at the National Homeless Union.

“We’re just getting it done,” he said.

As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps through all 50 states, it’s hitting vulnerable people particularly hard. People experiencing homelessness, like those in Santa Cruz, already have limited access to health care, hygiene, food and overall safety. The pandemic is worsening what was already a national tragedy of 4 million people living without homes. And as they face heavy demand along with limited beds and volunteers due to social distancing, advocates are struggling to keep up.

The stakes are high. A recent study from the National Alliance to End Homelessness found that, for the 500,000 adults who experience homelessness on any given night in the U.S., coronavirus is likely to cause around 21,000 hospitalizations and 3,400 deaths.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) pledged a $150 million emergency fund to aid the state’s more than 150,000 homeless residents during the pandemic. On Friday, Newsom ordered a temporary ban on evictions for residents affected by the coronavirus. Legislators in Washington state voted to set aside $170 million earlier this month to address the state’s homelessness crisis during the pandemic. Over a dozen states have also temporarily halted evictions and eviction hearings, including New York, Texas, Virginia and Maryland.

But the process of finding housing for the homeless is moving too slowly, Prince said.

“It’s frustrating … We have heard this for years ― large, significant amounts of money get allocated and we don’t see any of it,” he said. “Most of it goes to police, administration … It lines the pockets of the homeless industrial complex. We don’t see any of it on the streets.”