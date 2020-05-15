As Unemployment Soars, Lawmakers Push to Cover Workers’ Wages

Ms. Jayapal’s bill would cover salaries and benefits for workers making up to $90,000 for as long as six months — allowing businesses to rehire furloughed and laid-off employees — and distribute grants to businesses to cover operating costs. It would cost $654 billion over six months and benefit more than 36 million workers, according to an analysis by Moody’s prepared for her office. A similar measure was introduced in the Senate by Senator Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent and one of the most progressive members of Congress, along with Senators Doug Jones of Alabama and Mark Warner of Virginia, both centrist Democrats.