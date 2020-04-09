As Universities Warned Students Of Virus, Liberty Kept Its Students In The Dark

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first released guidance advising colleges and universities on how to handle the coronavirus outbreak on March 3. You wouldn’t know that if you were a student or faculty member at Liberty University, though.

Liberty University, a private evangelical school in Lynchburg, Virginia, has received an onslaught of criticism since late March after its president, Jerry Falwell Jr., invited students back to campus, even as COVID-19 ravaged the country. However, new reporting from HuffPost found that even in the weeks leading up to the controversy ― when other universities were keeping students abreast of the virus and encouraging caution ― Liberty gave little to no information to students, flouting CDC recommendations.

One student told HuffPost that Liberty’s lack of communication affected his understanding of the disease and its risks. He went on spring break to Florida in mid-March with friends but said he might have reconsidered the trip had his university treated the issue with any gravity.

“It’s easy to forget when you’re outside of a college how much of a bubble college really is,” senior Calum Best told HuffPost. “I generally view myself as a person probably above average information intake … even I wasn’t aware of the importance of social distancing.”

On March 3, the CDC directed college administrators to ensure their campuses perform routine environmental cleaning, communicate hand-washing strategies and create an information-sharing plan with faculty and staff.

But it appears Liberty University barely communicated with faculty and students about the coronavirus until nearly two weeks into March. A faculty member said they received an email about study abroad cancellations on March 11. The next day, students received an email that the university’s typically large convocation would be livestreamed as a precaution. By contrast, at that time, the University of Virginia had already sent out more than a dozen updates about the virus to faculty, students and parents.

During the convocation, Falwell Jr. invited students to return to campus after spring break. University emails about spring break also mentioned nothing about the virus. They only contained the usual reminders about cleaning out dorms and fridges. When one Liberty parent helped move his daughter out at the end of spring break ― after it was made clear students had the option of staying home ― he asked a custodian in the dorm if they had received any guidance from the university on enhanced sanitation procedures. The custodian said they hadn’t, according to the parent.

“There was absolutely nothing about precautions to take during a global pandemic, even though these students were about to scatter to their homes across the country and go to spring break destinations like the beaches of Florida,” the parent, who wanted to remain anonymous because his daughter is still a student, wrote in an email to HuffPost.