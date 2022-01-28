ASEAN Data Center Colocation Services Market Report 2021-2027 with Focus on Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines
This study analyzes the Southeast Asian data center colocation services market. It covers trends, strategic imperatives, recent developments, drivers and restraints, market size, revenue forecast (2020-2027), market share by raised floor space and industry demand, competitive landscape, leading participants, and growth opportunities. The publisher used primary and secondary research based on our proprietary methodology to obtain valuable insights and generate informative content on Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.
Southeast Asia is an important data center colocation services market in Asia-Pacific. The market will continue growing with the increasing implementation of digital transformation initiatives, favorable government policies, a business-friendly environment, and political stability. Enterprises shifting their focus to disruptive technologies will also boost the region’s colocation demand.
Global cloud vendors, including Alibaba, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services, have established their infrastructure and availability in the region. Their presence increases hyperscale colocation services demand, growing the market further.
However, the market faces restraints such as increasing competition and, thus, the need for differentiation; legacy infrastructure not suitable for evolving customer requirements; staffing challenges to effectively lead data center colocation operations; and power and connectivity challenges, especially in developing markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Geographical Coverage
- Data Center Market Ecosystem
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Market Trend 1 – Revaluating the Data Center Hub Strategy
- Market Trend 2 – Deployment of Edge Data Centers and Computing Strategy
- Market Trend 3 – Building Regionally Connected Data Center Ecosystems to Drive Growth
- Market Trend 4 – Building Hyperscale Data Center Facilities to Address Hyperscale Demand in ASEAN Markets
- Market Trend 5 – Service Providers Develop Energy-efficient Data Centers
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share by Country
- Demand Share by Industry
- Analysis by Country – Singapore
- Analysis by Country – Indonesia
- Analysis by Country – Thailand
- Analysis by Country – Malaysia
- Analysis by Country – Philippines
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 – Align Data Center Design and Management Tools to Address the Hyperscale Demand
- Growth Opportunity 2 – Target Emerging Markets
- Growth Opportunity 3 – Offer Edge and Modular Data Centers for Latency Needs
4. Next Steps
