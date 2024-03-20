ASEAN Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Market Strategic Analysis 2023-2030: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam at the Forefront of EV Adoption

DUBLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “Strategic Analysis of the ASEAN Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The study covers the hybrid and electric passenger vehicles market in 4 ASEAN countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. With a market overview based on 2022, the historical period of the study covers 2020-2021, while the forecast period is from 2023 to 2030.

The market overview encompasses the overall 4-wheeler passenger vehicle market, including HEVs and electric 4-wheeler passenger vehicles. The HEV and EV segments cover hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and BEVs.

The study outlines HEV and EV sales, charging stations in operation, government initiatives, and current market trends. It also outlines fuel-cell EV sales under certain circumstances, although penetration is low and mainly on demonstration. The restudy also presents market forecast discussions and the total forecast volume of HEVs and EVs in respective countries based on industry drivers and restraints.

Most ASEAN countries featured in this study recorded significant increases in overall passenger vehicle sales in 2022 due to strong government support through incentives (e.g., subsidies, tax benefits) and infrastructure development; robust investments in EV technology advancements that improve EV performance; and growing public awareness.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Acceleration of EV Adoption

Growth Opportunity 2: Indonesia and Thailand to Become EV Production Hubs in ASEAN

and to Become EV Production Hubs in ASEAN Growth Opportunity 3: Rising Demand for Environmentally Friendly Transportation

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Distribution Outlook

Main Forecast Criteria

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Metrics

Total Market

Sales Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Case Study: Key Highlights of FCEV Demonstrations and Hydrogen Refueling Stations in ASEAN

Total HEV and EV Market: Competitive Environment

Hybrid and EV Market: Indonesia

Key Findings

Key Growth Metrics

Market Snapshot

Charging Infrastructure Snapshot

Government Initiatives

Market Trends

Sales Forecast

Sales Forecast Analysis

Hybrid and EV Market: Malaysia

Key Findings

Key Growth Metrics

Market Snapshot

Charging Infrastructure Snapshot

Government Initiatives

Market Trends

Sales Forecast

Sales Forecast Analysis

Hybrid and EV Market: Thailand

Key Findings

Key Growth Metrics

Market Snapshot

Charging Infrastructure Snapshot

Government Initiatives

Market Trends

Sales Forecast

Sales Forecast Analysis

Hybrid and EV Market: Vietnam

Key Findings

Key Growth Metrics

Market Snapshot

Charging Infrastructure Snapshot

Government Initiatives

Market Trends

Sales Forecast

Sales Forecast Analysis

