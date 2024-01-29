ASES Annual Award and Fellows Nominations due February 1, Early Bird Registration Available

American Solar Energy Society’s 53rd Annual National Solar Conference May 20-26, 2024 | Washington, DC & Online | George Washington University

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Each year, American Solar Energy Society honors individuals making significant contributions to ASES as well as general contributions within the field of solar and renewable energy.

ASES is currently calling for 2024 Awards and Fellow nominations ! Submit a nomination by Thursday, February 1.

Have any questions? Please contact our ASES Awards Chair, Jill Cliburn, at awards@ases.org or our new Fellows Chair, David Hill, at fellows@ases.org .

Early Bird Registration Discounts Available Until February 15

ASES is bringing SOLAR 2024 to Washington D.C. May 20-23 to drive industry leaders, policymakers, students, researchers, and solar enthusiasts to explore the critical intersection of technology and policy in the ever-evolving clean energy landscape. Attendees can expect a dynamic program featuring keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, all designed to foster collaboration and innovation within the renewable energy community.

Plenary Speaker Spotlights

Maria Curry-Nkansah, Senior Research Advisor and Lead for Circular Economy for Energy Materials and Technology at National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Paul Fenn – Owner, Founder, and President of Local Power LLC

Jamie Lyons, Vice President at Newport Partners LLC / Newport Ventures and Technical Director of the DOE's Zero Energy Ready Home program

Douglas J. Arent. Executive Director, Strategic Public-Private Partnerships at National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Mary Ellen Barker – Founder and CEO at Solar Land Agent, LLC

Mark Christie, Commissioner at Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Andrew Schwartz, Director of Materials Sciences Division at US Department of Energy

Early Bird Registration offers attendees the exclusive opportunity to secure their spot at this groundbreaking event at a discounted rate. Be at the forefront of these impactful discussions with keynote speakers such as (list confirmed speakers). The full conference schedule is now online at ases.org/conference . Register by February 15, 2024 , to receive the Early Bird discount!

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ases-annual-award-and-fellows-nominations-due-february-1-early-bird-registration-available-302046475.html

SOURCE American Solar Energy Society

