ASES SOLAR 2023 52nd National Solar Conference Call for Participation is OPEN

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) supports the global initiative that a world equitably transformed to 100% renewable energy is an urgent necessity. Through the ASES National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2023 will elevate public, institutional, and governmental awareness of the critical role solar energy is playing in the global energy landscape. We must ensure that access to and the benefits from clean energy will be enjoyed by all communities, especially those that have been denied those benefits in the past. ASES invites you to submit a proposal to present at next year’s conference around the theme “Transforming the Energy Landscape for All.” Submissions will be accepted until January 6, 2023.
SOLAR 2023: Transforming the Energy Landscape for All will promote the ASES overall goal to “accelerate equitable solar adoption and universal sustainable living by educating and building community.” The conference will focus on research models, examples and tools for negotiating the challenges to advancing renewables by following justice, equity, diversity and inclusion (JEDI) principles.
Submission Details
We offer a variety of presentation options (see below) for you to share your research, programs, projects, operations, personal actions, visions, etc. These include regular session oral presentations (10-12 minutes), shorter sessions (5-minutes), posters (2-3 minute oral presentation), an interactive outdoor display or a hands-on workshop. Your final presentation can be concise and scientific, lively, and full of examples, or anywhere in-between.
Submit your proposal by January 6, 2023.
The track category is the heading(s) under which your abstract will be reviewed and accepted or rejected by the SOLAR 2023 Technical Review Committee (TRC). Please fill in all required information and submit your proposal using the online form no later than January 6, 2023.
Track 1: Decarbonizing the Building Sector
- Building New vs. Renovating
- Net Zero Buildings
- Passive Solar
- Electrification
- Buildings and Transportation
- Building Envelope Efficiency
- Material Research
- Sector Examples (Residential Single and Multifamily, Commercial & Institutional Buildings)
- Passive Cooling
- Solar Decathlon Projects
- Energy Analysis and Design Tools
- Solutions for Urban Heat Islands
Track 2: Smart Grids from Nano to Micro
- Community Solar
- National Grid Expansion
- Municipal Grids
- Microgrids
- Energy Storage
- Distributed Generation
- Demand Side Management
- Grid Infrastructure & Modernization
- Grid Operations
- Grid Resilience (Weather, War, etc.)
- Off-grid Freedom, Energy Independence
Track 3: Applications of PV and Solar Thermal
- Material Design for Energy Applications
- Emerging Cleantech Trends
- Power to X – Hard to Decarbonize Sectors (Transportation, Industry)
- Showcasing Projects – From Site Selection to Operation to Evaluation
- PV Innovations
- DIY PV, Heating, Water Distilling, Solar Cooking
- Solar Fuels and Artificial PV
- Hydrogen, Fuel Cells
- Extended Applications of Thermal Heat
- District Heating & Cooling
- CSP
- Hybrid Systems
Track 4: Life Cycles and Impacts
- Circular Economy
- Weather and Energy-Related Research (Climate scenarios, Extreme Weather Events, Trends, Socio-Economic Impacts of Energy Choices, Research Needs)
- Greenhouse Gas Mitigation
- Energy Water Food Nexus (Agrivoltaics, Land and Water use Issues, etc.)
- Mining Minerals
- Economics of Climate Change and the Clean Energy Transformation (LCOE comparisons from IRENA, others)
Track 5: Educating & Engaging Stakeholders
- Energy and the Media
- Anticipating and Addressing Opposition to a Decarbonized Energy System
- Sustainability as a Dynamic Organizational Capability
- Youth Climate Justice and Solar Citizen Movements
- IREC Career Map Tool
- Workforce Development, Mentoring, Curriculums
- Equity and Justice
- JEDI in Energy Industry, Education, Workforce
- Solar Valuation in Real Estate Transactions
- Clean Energy Jobs Update
Track 6: Equitable Energy Ownership and Access – Policy, Regulation, and Investment
- Novel Financing for Solar Energy (On-Bill, PACE, PAC, Ratings, Utility Green Pricing…)
- Ownership and Energy Access to Traditionally Energy-Burdened Remote/Rural/Island/Tribal Communities: What Can They Teach Us?
- Solar on Native American Reservations
- Business Policies for Solar (Subsidies, Green Appraisal Act, etc.)
- Inflation Reduction Act – How it Helps Everyone
Don’t see your topic here? Email [email protected] to propose a different track/session!
ASES invites you to submit a proposal for presentation at the next National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2023: Transforming the Energy Landscape for All, taking place August 8-11, 2023. Please submit your abstract no later than January 6, 2023.
Sponsorship opportunities are now available for SOLAR 2023. Make your mark and get in front of your audience early and often. Visit ases.org/conference for details and contact [email protected] to sponsor.
About the American Solar Energy Society: Established in 1954, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and a 100% renewable energy future via in-depth reporting, educational events, webinars, and conferences that cultivate community and power progress. ASES integrates the perspectives of science, industry, policy and citizens via the award-winning Solar Today magazine, the e-newsletter [email protected], monthly Webinars, the ASES National Solar Conference and the National Solar Tour. Learn more at ases.org.
