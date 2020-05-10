Asha Negi on kissing for first time in Baarish 2: ‘I was awkward, very shy’

Asha Negi is back with the second season of her web show, Baarish 2. The actor plays a middle-class Marathi woman who gets married to a businessman, played by Sharman Joshi. Asha, who shot to fame as Purvi in the hit TV show Pavitra Rishta, is currently living alone during lockdown and it’s the domestic chores that bother her the most.

The actor spoke to Hindustan Times in a video interview about the show and life amid lockdown. Talking about working with Sharman again, the actor said, “Sharman is very sweet and calm, apart from the fact that he is so talented and such a great performer. We had a lot of fun shooting for the show. In the first season, we took time before we became friends. We were so comfortable in the second season that we had to put in efforts to become more awkward and shy on screen. But otherwise, it was a great time shooting with him.”

Asha is also seen kissing on screen for the first time and confessed it was an “awkward” experience for her. “I was very awkward and very shy while shooting for the kissing scene. When Ekta ma’am told me about it, I told her that I don’t really have a problem but I will be very awkward and shy on set, you will have to take care of that and make me do it. Director Nandita and Sharman were super supportive and they helped me throughout the scene to be more comfortable.”

Asha is currently staying all by herself during lockdown. On being asked about the challenges of her situation, she said, “The biggest challenge is cooking yourself and doing your dishes after eating. The cleaning process is difficult because the help is not coming anymore. Apart from that, you miss your family and meeting your friends.”

The actor also shared about bringing about a change in her lifestyle. “I have become more responsible and understanding that it’s about the simple things in life,” she said.

Asha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s Ludo and revealed the makers were all set to unveil the trailer but it was delayed due to lockdown.

