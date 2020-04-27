Asha Parekh to those flouting lockdown rules: Has God given you immortality?

At 77 and amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, yesteryear actor, Asha Parekh is taking it one day at a time, making sure that people around are taken care of and keeping calm by following the rules of the lockdown. But, she does lose her cool at those who aren’t ready to “face the reality” and in the process, put many other lives in danger.

“It’s better to have a life than dying because of the virus. Yeh beemari bahut taqleef deti hai. Aap saans nahi le paayenge, aur jo log soch rahe hain unko nahi hoga, I want to ask them, ‘Has God given you immortality?’ Emergency care providers are working hard. Please think about them. What angers me is the way educated people are behaving,” she retorts.

Parekh believes it’s important to spare a thought for people who don’t have a house to stay or food to eat, and stresses that “it isn’t right to complain when you’re in a better position”. Doing her bit, she has not stepped out of her house since over a month, and gives due credit to her driver and security person for helping in getting her essentials.

“I know staying at home isn’t easy and it’s claustrophobic at times, more so when seven or eight people share a room in a place like Mumbai. Par yeh socho ki aap phir bhi surakshit hain. This is the time when we need to think about each other. Agar main ab rone baith jaoon ki kab tak ghar mein rahungi to kya hoga? Isse achha hai main khush rahun, positive rahun,” she says, adding, “There’s not much pollution, and it feels so nice. The world is changing, so are we all…”

The veteran actor starts her day with yoga, reads books, watches TV and talks to her family members and friends daily. Keeping up with technology, she even indulges in video calls.

“My brother (Jayesh Parekh) calls me every day at 5.30 pm. I also speak to my cousin sister (Amina Arsiwala). My best friend (Vandana Shah) stays in Birmingham, and she was telling me recently how depressed she feels at times and I had to calm her down. The other day Shabana (Azmi) called, and was asking, ‘Tu akeli hai, kuch chahiye to bataana’, Waheeda (Rehman; her close friend) aur uski beti bhi call karte rehte hai,” she shares.