Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross: Expecting Second Child Together!



If you remember falling all over yourself over the photos of Ashlee Simpson and her baby girl, it’s time to get excited.



Ashlee and Evan Ross have announced that they are once again expecting!



On Thursday, April 29, Ashlee Simpson took to Instagram to share some photos and some wonderful news.



“We are pregnant,” her caption begins.



“And,” Ashlee continues, “we are so excited to share it with everyone.”



“Baby #3!” she announces for clarification. More on that in a moment.



“Thank you @clearblue #clearbluepartner #clearblueconfirmed,” Ashlee writes.



Seeing that, it looks like Ashlee chose to monetize her pregnancy announcement — but hey, it’s never too early to start a college fund!



‘During this unprecedented time,” Ashlee acknowledes, “we know pregnant women may be under greater stress.”



A global pandemic is a terrible time to have any medical condition, let alone visit a hospital.



“Which is why,” Ashlee writes, “we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund.”



“Check out their Instagram page,” she suggests.



Ashlee continues: “to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future.”



That is a great example of recognizing that you have the luxury of making a happy pregnancy announcement and promoting causes to help others.



On October 13 of 2019, Ashlee and Evan spoke to Us Weekly about the prospect of having another baby.



They were, they revealed, open to adding another child to the mix.



“We’ll figure out when it’s the right time. … It might just happen,” Evan teased at the time.



He also reiterated: “It could just happen.”



At the time, they spoke about planning their upcoming tour around their parenting schedule.



Ashley emphasized that “everything will work around their schedules,” referring to their children.



Ross shared that “majority of the time we’ll have [the kids] with us.”



Much of their plans would revolve around the children’s schooling.



This child will be Ashlee’s third but Evan’s second.



Thus, this will be their second child together but also, as Ashlee stressed in the Instagram comments, Baby #3.



Ashlee’s first child is Bronx Wentz, who is 11-year-old and whom she shares with Pete Wentz.



Her second child is a daughter named Jagger Snow Ross, whom they welcomed in 2015. She will be 5 years old this summer.



Clearly, Ashlee was trying to get ahead of folks who would congratulate her on her “second child.”



Yes, Jagger is her first child with Evan, but Ashlee would never want to dismiss her firstborn, Bronx.



Evan has consistently used the plural, “children,” in interviews. Bronx is an unquestionable part of the family.



So many families involve children from prior relationships on one or both sides.



It is smart to use inclusive language when it comes to your children.



This is true especially when they’re old enough to read your posts.



11-year-olds should not have Instagram accounts of their own (you need to be 13 or older), but when your parents are famous, word gets around.



Fortunately, Ashlee has revealed that coparenting with Pete has been very easy.



It has been only about 13 months (and some change) since Ashlee’s older sister, Jessica Simpson, welcomed her third child.



While obviously, no one has to have children, it seems only fitting that Ashlee is not all that far behind.



Our hugest congratulations to Ashlee and Evan.



After inspired names like Bronx and Jagger, we can’t wait to hear Baby #3’s name!