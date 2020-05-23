Ashley Benson cuts cute summer look as she gets gas in LA after sparking romance rumors with G-Eazy

Ashley Benson’s relationship with Cara Delevingne ended last month, just shy of their two-year anniversary.

And the SoCal native has since sparked rumors of a new romance with G-Eazy, following their recent collab.

She flew solo Friday as she rocked a cute summer look at a gas station in Los Angeles, where she filled up her black Range Rover while running errands.

The 30-year-old rocked a red, white and blue tie-dye t-shirt, paired with some distressed denim short shorts.

She finished the look with a pair of chunky tortoiseshell wayfarers, petite gold hoop earrings and a pair of white leather Doc Martens.

Benson has recently been romantically linked to G-Eazy, 30, after they were spotted sharing a kiss last week.

A source told HollywoodLife: ‘Ashley and G-Eazy are having fun, but it’s nothing serious. He’s helping take Ashley’s mind off her break-up with Cara. She was very sad about the split and she’s still not over it.

‘But, spending time with him has really helped cheer her up. They’ve known each other for a while and they have a lot of friends in common so who knows, they could end up getting serious, but right now it’s more of a rebound thing.’

The duo teamed up last month for covers of Radiohead’s Creep and The Beatles‘ I’m So Tired.

It came just before her split with Delevingne, 27, whom she dated since 2018, going public last June at the Trevor Project’s TrevorLIVE Gala.

A source told People: ‘Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it’s over now. Their relationship just ran its course.’

They met on the set of their 2018 film Her Smell, in which they shared an onscreen kiss as two members of a punk band.