Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Admit They’re ‘Not Making Babies’ In Quarantine & The Reason Why
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon revealed why they’re not trying to conceive a child while in quarantine in a new interview with HollywoodLife. They also revealed their wedding anniversary plans!
As for why they aren’t trying to conceive a child at the moment? — “I’d would still like to have a summer, I think, without a baby in me,” Ashley admitted.
“We planned on being back east for it, back in Rhode Island. We also had something we were going to do with the Red Sox which would’ve been freaking awesome but that’s been postponed and probably cancelled” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jared explained.
“So, now we’re not sure where we’re going to be. I think we’d most likely like to be in Newport for our wedding anniversary to be able to reminisce,” he said, adding, “That’s the goal. I think that’s our goal.”
The couple previously told HollywoodLife that they’re thinking about joining the baby moon trend. — a romantic vacation expectant parents take before their baby is born.
“We’ll go to like St. Lucia or something, which is where Jared professed his love to me!” Ashley quipped during an exclusive interview in February. “We haven’t been back there in a while, but we definitely want to treat ourselves before we’re tied down to our house for 18 years.”