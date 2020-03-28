Ashley Lobo Takes Digital Route for Dance

Amidst nationwide lockdown, choreographer Ashley Lobo and his team have gone digital.

While companies work from home, institutes like Ashley Lobo’s Danceworx have begun to go the virtual way with online tutorials and activities.

A new initiative called TDX Online has been launched on Danceworx’s Instagram page. This consists of online tutorials and live sessions by Ashley and his team of choreographers.

“TDX Online has been both an exciting and discovering journey. Teaching dance online has always been a challenge because dance is something that requires physical correction. Details are very important to avoid injury. Right now desperate times require desperate measures, so going online became a necessity not just to teach but also to keep all the students positive and excited at a time like this,” Ashley told IANS.

“Initially it was a bit difficult because of the lack of access to each other when creating content but once we figured out a process all of this has been a fun experience,” he added.

The IGTV tutorials have seen routines by principal dancers from Danceworx in genres like street jazz, ballet, contemporary, urban, funk, lyrical and theatre jazz.

“This is for everyone not just for the students of the academy. The idea is to have content which covers technical classes as well as choreography classes. With instruction in both beginners and advanced levels. This way a person with no training as well as someone who has trained, someone who has been in the academy as well as a rank beginner from the outside has something to follow and learn,” he said.

