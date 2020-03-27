Ashley Martson and Jay Smith: We’re Gonna Make a Baby!

They’re not just talking about making their marriage work. They’re talking about having kids.

We have a short clip from that here at the bottom of this post, as the two of them discuss their plans for the future.

What’s more, they are answering fan questions on their brand new YouTube channel.

They are sheltering at home together and trying ot make it work.

Believe it or not, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith are back together — reconciling for either the fourth or the fifth time, depending upon your math.

They are REALLY back together

Ashley and Jay never actually divorced, for reasons that we will explain, and now, they have reconciled for, depending upon your math, the fourth or fifth time. They’re also talking about their big plans for the future.

This was how Ashley broke the news

Fans weren’t the only ones who were shocked to their cores by Ashley and Jay’s big reveal on TikTok. Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus voiced her astonishment. Apparently, Ashley and Jay’s former castmate Asuelu let out a noise that was hard to describe when he saw it.

So, a brief recap

First, Ashley and Jay got married, which was almost immediately followed by Jay joining Tinder and video chatting a(n adult) high school girl. Ashley was furious.

Jay pleaded ignorance

He claimed that he thought that Tinder was an app for making friends at the Tell All special. (They have Tinder in Jamaica, folks) But Ashley decided to try to make it work despite that, telling herself that nothing physical had happened.

The second time …

Jay’s infamous hookup in a barbershop bathroom led to him getting roughed up by the shop’s owner. Don’t disrespect someone’s business by using it to lay pipe at random. It’s a barbershop, not a Waffle House.

Ashley was seething

Furiously, she packed up Jay’s belongings — and not for the last time — and told him to GTF out.

She wanted a divorce

She tried to pressure Jay to sign the papers on camera, knowing that with the cameras not rolling, he would simply decline. Remaining married to her, legally, was too convenient for him. (Note: this will come up again!)

And STAY out!

Ashley and a friend changed the locks on her house — always a smart move during a breakup or a divorce.

But then …

Just days after Ashley filed for divorce, she had a health crisis. She was found unresponsive at home and rushed to the hospital. Her chronic battle with Lupus had put her into kidney failure.

Jay rushed to her side … and it worked

Not even two weeks after she filed for divorce, Ashley decided to give Jay another chance. That’s the story of reconciliation number two.

The third time

In the spring of 2019, just a few months later, Ashley discovered that Jay was cheating — and his records indicated that this was no random hookup, but a long-term extramarital affair with a mistress (at least one).

Yep

Ashley publicly called him out in April, mocking Jay for spending time in her car with her money at strip clubs.

And yet …

Planned months earlier, the two still participated in a wedding photoshoot despite this breakup. Hey, a gig is a gig.

Things got ugly

There was an incident in which Ashley allegedly threw a fire extinguisher through Jay’s window. To make matters worse, she was apparently there for a hookup at his invitation, but had arrived to hear the voice of another woman. Oh no …

Speaking of crimes …

Jay allegedly broke into Ashley’s house while she was on a much-needed family vacation, prompting her to get a PFA (Protection From Abuse) order, presenting the court with evidence that Jay represented a danger to her person. She would go on to say that there had been “a lot of abuse” during their erstwhile relationship, which was alarming. When Jay violated the PFA, he spent most of July behind bars.

Then, he got out

His boss at the tattoo place paid his bail and his girlfriend at the time was happy to reunite with him. But that reunion did not last forever.

They reconciled

Ashley and Jay secretly got back together, wisely hiding the news from fans who would have been concerned, and the world only learned of this reconciliation when they two of them broke up … again … in October.

This time …

This time, it wasn’t just Jay’s cheating that prompted the breakup. One of Jay’s side pieces claimed that she was pregnant. Jay denied it and it looks like he was ultimately right about her not being pregnant, but Ashley had had enough.

She tried to get a divorce, for real this time

Jay finally, finally signed divorce papers in late December of 2019. It seemed to be finally over …

But it was a trick!

Jay signed the date wrong “accidentally” on the papers, rendering them invalid and placing Ashley back in square one.

And then came this

Many fans hoped that it was a prank made using old video for a current meme, but no. Ashley and Jay are back together, for real.

And the timing is complicated

The coronavirus pandemic has most people very responsibly sheltering in place, which means that these two have each other for company.

They’re not hiding it, either

In addition to showing off their reconciliation on Instagram, the pair opted to create a YouTube channel to tell (and monetize) their story.

So yes, they’re talking about kids

Ashley already has two children. Jay does not, because he’s just a few years past being a child himself, which may partially explain (but not excuse) his habit of slinging his dong wherever he likes despite being married to Ashley.

Jay says …

“As far as kids, we’re working on that,” the 22-year-old tases. “We really don’t really have no plan, not as yet, but we are working on that.”

Ashley says …

“That’s in the future. We’re working on more things, more important [things] right now,” she explains.

Jay sets a date

He suggests that 2025 could be their year to have babies. Notably, Ashley’s eggs are frozen, which is smart considering her chronic health condition.

Speaking of kids …

Jay says that Ashley’s two children missed him. Ashley adds: “They like Jay. Jay’s kind of like a big kid. So that’s not an issue. The kids are good.”

So … why is Ashley giving Jay a fifth or sixth chance?

“I feel, like, if you have trouble in your marriage or your relationship and you choose to try it again, you have to tell yourself before you get back in that relationship that ‘the past is the past,’” Ashley tries to explain. “You chose to forgive for what they did in the past.”

So, it’s like the old saying goes …

Those who forget the past are blessed to never repeat it. Right? Is that how the saying goes? It’s not? Oh, well.

Here’s Jay’s angle

“At the end of the day, I came here for her,” he claims in the video. “I don’t want to come to America and be with somebody else. I wanna be with her. So, I choose to fight for my relationship because I want to be in her life, I want to be there [for] her hard times and I want [her] to be there for my hard times as well.”

How is this time any different?

“We are in a lot of counseling, taking it day by day with no expectations,” Ashley explains. Remember, folks, that a lot of therapists are available via video chat. In fact, there are text-based therapy programs and have been for years (for disabled folks and agoraphobes and more). Just because we’re all living in lockdown doesn’t mean that we can’t work on our mental health.

So Ashley is hopeful

Given history, 90 Day Fiance fans have their doubts, but it will be interesting to see what Ashley and Jay have to say for however long this lasts.

And that’s what their YouTube is for

Ashley and Jay are inviting fans to see their story as THEY want to tell it, not in the way that 90 Day Fiance chooses to present it, on YouTube.