Ashley ‘Minnie’ Ross Dead – ‘Little Women Atlanta’ Dies at 34 After Hit-And-Run Car Accident

Such sad news – Ashley Ross, known to as Ms. Minnie on the reality series Little Women Atlanta, has died at the young age of 34.

The reality star was one of the original stars of the Lifetime series, which launched in 2016. Her team announced her death in a post on her Instagram account. She passed away after succumbing to injuries from a hit-and-run car accident.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka ‘Ms Minnie’ of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34,” the statement read. “The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

No other details about Ashley‘s death have been provided at this time. Our hearts go out to her loved ones during this time.