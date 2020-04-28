Ashley “Minnie” Ross, Little Women Atlanta Star, Dies in Hit-and-Run



Tragedy has struck the world of reality television.



Ashley “Minnie” Ross, a cast member on Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta, was killed on Monday due to injuries she suffered in a hit-and-run.



She was 34 years old.



“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka ‘Ms Minnie’ of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34,” said the star’s management team in a statement.



It concluded:



“The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”



According to Ross’ personal publicist, Liz Dixson, the television personality was gravely injured when the vehicle she was in collided with another vehicle near Old National Hwy in Atlanta around 11 p.m. on Sunday.



Ross died the next day at Grady Memorial Hospital around 10:30 p.m., says Dixson.



She is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, her aunt Veronica Deloney, her uncle John Deloney and her grandmother Rose Deloney.



Little Women: Atlanta launcehed in 2016 as a spinoff to Little Women: LA.



Alongside the “Tiny Twinz,” Amanda and Andrea Salinas, Ross had been the only inaugural cast member to have starred on all five seasons of the program.



Production is reportedly finished on Season 6, with Ross scheduled to appear in a full-time role.



It’s unclear right now whether these episodes will air, when they might premiere or how the series will handle the star’s tragic passing.



“She was the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever. She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve,” a rep for the show told People Magazine in a separate statement, adding:



“There’s nothing she wouldn’t do for those she loved.”



Ross’s longtime costar, Amanda Salinas, shared an emotional tribute shortly after the news broke.



“As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!!



“Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is,” she captioned several pictures of herself with Ross.



Here is one of them:



Originally from Tennessee, Ross was a former hair stylist who revealed last year she was dating Atlanta-based music producer Slickbeatz.



“I wanted to be part of this movement because I want everyone to see our point of view in life. I want people to, you know, see what we go through.



“‘The everyday struggle that little people go through in life. When people say the struggle is real? It’s real. We go through hell and back,” Ross previously told MadameNoire.



Concluded Salinas on Instagram



I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever.



I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama and aunt . You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!!



I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! , I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken. Rest In Peace my love.