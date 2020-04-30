Ashley Roberts looks effortlessly stylish in semi-sheer top and PVC trousers

It was business as usual for Ashley Roberts on Thursday morning as the presenter made her daily journey home from the office.

While the nation remains on lockdown, Ashley is still making daily appearances in central London, from where she keeps bored Brits entertained with her daily Heart Radio breakfast show.

Making her latest appearance in the deserted capital, the Pussycat Doll, 38, looked typically stylish in a black top with distinctive sheer arms.

The American star added to her look with a pair of high-slung PVC trousers, while chunky white trainers rounded things off.

Keeping her eyes shielded behind a pair of heavily tinted sunglasses, Ashley was an engaging sight as she made her way towards the Leicester Square studio.

As always the presenter was in typically high spirits,and she greeted onlookers with a warm smile as she made her way inside.

On Friday, Ashley flaunted her washboard abs in a white crop as she danced to the Pussycat Dolls’ 2005 hit Buttons, following a similar Tik Tok performance by bandmate Nicole Scherzinger.

The singer uploaded the video to Instagram alongside the caption: ‘Ohhh hunnnays. We have ourselves a lil #pcd tik toker challenge.

‘Tag and join in the fun #pcdchallenge #pussycatdolls #tiktok #asholation’.

Toned and trim: On Friday, Ashley flaunted her washboard abs in a white crop as she danced to the Pussycat Dolls’ 2005 hit Buttons, following a similar Tik Tok performance by bandmate Nicole Scherzinger

The Pussycat Dolls were due to hit the stage for their reunion tour, before their plans were thwarted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The band had reunited after a nine-year music hiatus last year and were planning to travel the globe for their tour.

But Ashley has kept busy by presenting her daily showbiz segment on Heart Radio while the tour remains on hold.