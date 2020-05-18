Ashley Roberts opts for casual glamour in a knitted grey two-piece

She has continued working at Heart FM throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

And Ashley Roberts has ensured she has been bringing glamour to the isolated office, with Monday being no different as she cut a chic yet low-key figure.

The Pussycat Dolls star, 38, looked chic in the simple ensemble yet glammed things up with an Yves Saint Laurent across body bag.

Grey days: Ashley Roberts has ensured she has been bringing glamour to the isolated office, with Monday being no different as she cut a chic yet low-key figure

Ashley was perfectly put together in the grey look – comprising of a grey cardigan and matching midi skirt, both in knitted material.

She added a funky edge with high-top Converse trainers while spicing things up with a pair of elegant cat-eye sunglasses.

Nailing her accessories, she donned delicate gold hoop earrings.

Elegant: The Pussycat Dolls star, 38, looked chic in the simple ensemble yet glammed things up with an Yves Saint Laurent across body bag

Her blonde tresses were worn in a high ponytail while her make-up was perfectly applied for a fresh-faced, dewy look.

Ashley’s group The Pussycat Dolls were due to hit the stage for their reunion tour, before their plans were thwarted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, they said: ‘Alright Doll lovers.. Following the latest government advice we are very sad to announce that we are postponing our UK and Ireland tour.

Strutting her stuff: Ashley was perfectly put together in the grey look – comprising of a grey cardigan and matching midi skirt, both in knitted material

Stunner: Her blonde tresses were worn in a high ponytail while her make-up was perfectly applied for a fresh-faced, dewy look

‘We’re gutted not to be able to perform next month, but the safety and health of our fans is of course our No.1 priority.

‘We look forward to seeing you all at the rescheduled dates in October. In the meantime please stay safe and look after yourselves. Love Pussycat Dolls’.

The band had reunited after a nine-year music hiatus last year and were planning to travel the globe for their tour.