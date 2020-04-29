Ashley Ross Was Not Killed in Hit and Run, Police Confirm



We have an update on the tragic death of Ashley Ross.



As previously reported, the veteran Little Women: Atlanta star (known on the program as “Ms. Minnie”) died on Monday night, about 24 hours after getting into car accident outside Atlanta.



At first, reports stated that Ross was the victim of a hit-and-run around 11 p.m. on Sunday.



But police have now confirmed that the reality star was actually at fault.



“The initial crash investigation shows that Ms. Ross was traveling south in a Nissan Sentra on Old National Highway,” the police said in a statement to People Magazine late on Tuesday, adding:



“Her car hit the right-side curb, crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a Ford Focus that was traveling north head-on.”



Continued the official statement:



“Ms. Ross received serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where she died Monday night.



“The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries and was treated at the scene…



“There was no third vehicle involved. There has not been any mention of driving under the influence is a factor.”



Ms. Minnie was an original cast member on Little Women: Atlanta.



She has starred on every season since it debuted on Lifetime in 2016 and reportedly had even completed filming on the most recent run of episodes.



It’s unclear, however, whether these will air or how the network wiill handle Season 6.



We’ll be sure to pass along any information to fans as soon as it comes our way.



Ross’ management team, meanwhile, confirmed Ross’ death to various outlets on Monday.



“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka ‘Ms. Minnie’ of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34.



“The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”



A program rep for Little Women also remembered Ross as “the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever.”



Over the past 24 hours or so, several of Ross’ Little Women costars mourned her shocking death on social media.



“As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie!!!! Why did they take you away from us!!!! WHY!!!!!” longtime costar Amanda Salinas wrote on Instagram.



“It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is.



“I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever.”



Then there was also a very kind tribute from Terra Jole, who stars on Little Women: LA.



“There are no words to describe the turn of events these past few days,” it reads.



“I’m deeply saddened that @msminnielwa is no longer with us but happy she now walks with angels.



“Minnie always spoke with her whole heart, listened with every word, and guided like the unspoken mama she is. You will be missed hard.”



Said her publicist to CNN yesterday:



“Ashley was a sweet and kind person with a big heart.



“She was an advocate for St. Jude and young women. She will be remembered for her contagious smile.”



Amen. May Ashley Ross rest in peace.