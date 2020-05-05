Ashton Kutcher Goes Shirtless on 'Fallon,' Mila Kunis Reveals What His Chest Hair Is Shaped Like





Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were the guests on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and they played a funny game with the host!

During the “Voice Swap” game, Ashton and Mila had to answer interview questions for each other while the other one mouthed the words.

When Jimmy asked Ashton what he’s most excited to do when things are opened up again, Mila had a funny answer for him.

“My favorite thing to do is to just go outside naked and run around,” she said on behalf of Ashton, who then stripped his shirt off.

Mila then said for him, “My chest hair is Batman signal. I just have a permanent Bat-signal on my chest and I don’t even know why it’s there.” So funny!

Make sure to see what the couple said about home schooling their kids while in quarantine.

