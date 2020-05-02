Ashutosh Kaushik, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra — here are the TV newsmakers of the week | Bollywood Life

Yay! It is the weekend! It’s time to look back at the week that has passed. There were so many interesting stories, but if you guys missed any, fret not. We are here to assist you by bringing back those big stories of the week. From Ashutosh Kaushik’s lockdown wedding to #SidNaaz’s record-breaking chemistry, here are the stories that created a lot of buzz. Without further ado, Take a look at the TV Newsmakers of the week: Also Read – Former Roadies and Bigg Boss contestant Ashutosh Kaushik gets married during lockdown — view pic

Ashutosh Kaushik

Bigg Boss 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik got married to his fiance Arpita on April 26. The marriage happened in Noida during the lockdown. It seems it was a very low-key affair. The vows were taken at the terrace of his apartment. Only family members were present. It seems the date was decided upon way before the lockdown so they had to keep it. In the pictures, we can see that Ashutosh is dressed simply in a white shirt over blue trousers while she is dressed in a red lehenga. Also Read – How is Rakhi Sawant like Kamaal R Khan?

Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Bhula Dunga has been been the most famous song now and fans have loved their chemistry. The song has gone to break records. It has come in the top 40 most commented videos on YouTube overtaking Justin Bieber’s Sorry. It has got 840K plus comments under it. As we know, Sorry is a huge international hit from Bieber. This is quite remarkable as Sorry was straight on top of the Canadian Billboard charts for seven weeks and three weeks on the US Billboard Hot 100. This is quite staggering in many ways. The #SidNaaz fandom is proving that is one of the strongest in the world.

Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra has been in the news this week. He has spoken about his baldness in a recent interview. He told The Times Of India, “You cannot run away from reality. I spoke about my hair patches and stammering myself because there was nothing to hide. I have been doing modelling for many years now and because of the harsh lights, your hair actually gets scanty. I felt that it didn’t look nice especially for the kind of roles I was doing. I was playing Duryodhan and the mukut was very heavy and due to this, I started going through hair loss.” He also said,”Salman sir supported me and he also said that he will give me a number and asked me to go and meet a doctor. On the final day of Bigg Boss, he told me that the patch is hardly visible.” He also said that Salman advised him to be patient. It seems he has been advised hair weaving but Paras Chhabra does not want to go under the knife at this point of his life.

Shweta Tiwari

#HitMeChallenge has set the internet on fire. Many celebrities have taken up the challenge and even Shweta Tiwari had done it. hweta posted the video and captioned it, “This was so much fun ALSO this is when someone says “I need to step out!!!” #hitmechallenge”. Netizens slammed the her for this video and claimed that it promotes domestic violence. While a user wrote “Funny but y mar peet do something constructive” the other person wrote, “Rhetorical for physical abuse – though intended for the virus… didn’t like it”. A user questioned them through her comment, “Why are we promoting domestic violence or violence at all?” Fans also slammed other celebs who took up the challenge.

Jasleen Matharu

Jasleen Matharu has been in the news for her post. The lady posted a picture of her sitting on her bed wearing sindoor and chooda. She is seen in a blue dress with floral prints. The picture sparked off questions on whether she tied the knot or not. Jasleen Matharu was a contestant on Bigg Boss 12 and more recently, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Jasleen has clarified that she is not married though. She told The Times Of India, “I was listening to the Saathiya song and the song gave me the feel of a wedding. I performed to it as I would like to on my wedding night and posted it on my social media page. It was just to experience a wedding feel while performing to the song.”

