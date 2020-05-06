Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari reveals how a full moon scene was shot in Bareilly Ki Barfi



Bareilly Ki Barfi starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon.

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared an anecdote about a shot from her 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon.

Tiwari revealed the story behind one particular scene from the movie where Ayushmann’s character Chirag goes to meet Kriti’s Bitti Sharma to confess his love. This shot was picturised against the background of a full moon.

Sharing how she used the bright moon as a metaphor for Bitti’s beauty, Tiwari wrote, “The transition shot of a bright moon in #BareillykiBarfi before Chirag @ayushmannk went to meet Bitti @kritisanon leaving his ego and doubts aside that he loved her but did not tell her after all that thinking is because he saw her happy when she reflected warmth and happiness like a full moon.”

Sharing a picture of the moon that Tiwari had clicked while shooting for the film, she further shared how Chirag also transitioned from being egoistic and selfish, to someone who genuinely loves someone. She added, “For the first time selfish Chirag was not thinking about himself but about Bitti. The night I shot this moon, happened to be a full moon night. It was also the night we shot Chirag and Bitti’s Lovla sweet shop scene where they celebrate Chirag’s birthday with a little laddu and a first kiss to be remembered for a lifetime. We kept the camera on for about an hour while having dinner not knowing whether we will be able to capture the essence.”

Drawing comparison with the current tough times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Tiwari wrote that hopefully, “This beauty transits between today and tomorrow to tell your deepest feelings to your loved ones keeping your ego’s aside even if it’s a thank-you or sorry during this pandemic. Call it synchronicity. Call it that was the night we chose to capture this beautiful sight.”

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s last directorial was sports drama Panga starring Kangana Ranaut. Her next project is a biopic based on Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murthy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd