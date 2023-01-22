Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Report 2023: Rise in Rack Power Density of Data Centers to Increase Demand

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Research and Markets

The Asia Pacific data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% during 2022-2027. Operators are also trying new and innovative methods to ensure that cooling the facility can be done via alternate methods to reduce the PUE of the facilities. Challenges such as increased water consumption and heightened power usage due to higher rack capacity will raise the demand for alternative and efficient cooling systems in the APAC data center cooling market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific data center cooling market is driven by the adoption of the 5G technologies advanced technologies such as IoT, big data, AL & ML, and digitalization. The facilities in the region have started adopting liquid immersion cooling technologies. For instance, OneAsia announced to launch first liquid immersion cooling system in its Hong Kong data centers. Further, free cooling techniques will continue to dominate the market for evaporative coolers, free cooling chillers, air-side economizers, and water-side economizers in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Northern China.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The growth of hyperscale facilities in the region, such as Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, and Tencent , has increased. These hyperscale facilities require efficient and sustainable cooling systems.

, has increased. These hyperscale facilities require efficient and sustainable cooling systems. Many modern facilities are built in both high-density and low-density environments. High-density environments can support a rack power density of up to 20 kW and even more through liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling.

Overheating processors, peripherals, or other components can cause system failure and data loss. Therefore, it is necessary to incorporate efficient cooling systems in data centers.

Regarding adoption, CRAC and CRAH units dominate with a 35% share of the overall market for cooling systems in the APAC data center cooling market.

Due to the tropical climate in Southeast Asian countries, most facilities are adopting liquid-based cooling technologies. For instance, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres has installed a chilled water plant with cooling towers with the redundancy of N+1 in its Loyang facility.

Facilities have cooling standards that determine the design, adoption, and operation of the cooling systems and equipment used. ASHRAE provides standards as well as recommendations for the installation of cooling systems.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Higher Deployment of 5G & Edge Data Centers

Growing Adoption of AL & ML Workloads

Rise in Rack Power Density of Data Centers

Innovative Technologies in Data Center

Market Enablers

Rise in Adoption of Cloud Services

Growing Adoption of Big Data and IoT

Data Center Targeting Pue of

<_5__li> Increase in Data Center Investments </_5__li>

Market Restraints

Increase in Power Consumption by Cooling Systems

Water Consumption by Data Centers

Segmentation by Cooling Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling System

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers

Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Water-Based Cooling Technique

Direct-To-Chip & Liquid Immersion Cooling Technique

Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China

Hong Kong

India

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest Of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Other Southeast Asian Countries

Key Vendors

Airedale by Modine

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

3M

4ENERGY

Airsys

ALFA LAVAL

Asetek

Aermec

Austin Hughes Electronics

Black Box Network Services

Carrier

Citec International

ClimateWorx

Cooler Master Technology

Condair Group

Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)

Colt International

CoolIT Systems

CONTEG

DAIKIN APPLIED (Daikin Industries)

DATA AIRE

Degree Controls (Nova Instruments)

Delta Group

ebm-papst

EcoCooling

Envicool

FlaktGroup

FUJITSU

Fuji Electric

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

Huawei Technologies

Iceotope

Johnson Controls

Kelvion Holding

KyotoCooling

LiquidStack

Lennox International

Liquid Cool Solutions

Legrand

Motivair

Munters

Nortek Air Solutions

nVent

Prasa Infocom & Power Solutions (Prasa)

Quantech (Renovo Zhuhai)

Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology

Siemens

SPX Cooling Technologies

Stellar Energy

Submer

Swegon Group

SWEP International

Systecon

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Upsite Technologies

USystems

Wakefield-Vette

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Premium Insights



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Enablers



11 Market Restraints



12 Market Landscape



13 Mechanical Infrastructure



14 Cooling Systems



15 Cooling Techniques



16 Tier Standards



17 Geography



18 Southeast Asia



19 Competitive Landscape



20 Key Vendors



21 Other Prominent Vendors



22 Report Summary



23 Quantitative Summary



24 Appendix



