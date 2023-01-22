Jimmys Post

Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Report 2023: Rise in Rack Power Density of Data Centers to Increase Demand

Jan 22, 2023
DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Research and Markets

The “Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling Market – Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.




The Asia Pacific data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% during 2022-2027. Operators are also trying new and innovative methods to ensure that cooling the facility can be done via alternate methods to reduce the PUE of the facilities. Challenges such as increased water consumption and heightened power usage due to higher rack capacity will raise the demand for alternative and efficient cooling systems in the APAC data center cooling market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific data center cooling market is driven by the adoption of the 5G technologies advanced technologies such as IoT, big data, AL & ML, and digitalization. The facilities in the region have started adopting liquid immersion cooling technologies. For instance, OneAsia announced to launch first liquid immersion cooling system in its Hong Kong data centers. Further, free cooling techniques will continue to dominate the market for evaporative coolers, free cooling chillers, air-side economizers, and water-side economizers in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Northern China.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The growth of hyperscale facilities in the region, such as Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, and Tencent, has increased. These hyperscale facilities require efficient and sustainable cooling systems.
  • Many modern facilities are built in both high-density and low-density environments. High-density environments can support a rack power density of up to 20 kW and even more through liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling.
  • Overheating processors, peripherals, or other components can cause system failure and data loss. Therefore, it is necessary to incorporate efficient cooling systems in data centers.
  • Regarding adoption, CRAC and CRAH units dominate with a 35% share of the overall market for cooling systems in the APAC data center cooling market.
  • Due to the tropical climate in Southeast Asian countries, most facilities are adopting liquid-based cooling technologies. For instance, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres has installed a chilled water plant with cooling towers with the redundancy of N+1 in its Loyang facility.
  • Facilities have cooling standards that determine the design, adoption, and operation of the cooling systems and equipment used. ASHRAE provides standards as well as recommendations for the installation of cooling systems.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Higher Deployment of 5G & Edge Data Centers
  • Growing Adoption of AL & ML Workloads
  • Rise in Rack Power Density of Data Centers
  • Innovative Technologies in Data Center

Market Enablers

  • Rise in Adoption of Cloud Services
  • Growing Adoption of Big Data and IoT
  • Data Center Targeting Pue of

    • <_5__li>

  • Increase in Data Center Investments

    • </_5__li>

Market Restraints

  • Increase in Power Consumption by Cooling Systems
  • Water Consumption by Data Centers

Segmentation by Cooling Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling System

  • CRAC & CRAH Units
  • Chiller Units
  • Cooling Towers
  • Condensers & Dry Coolers
  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Technique

  • Air-based Cooling Technique
  • Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
  • Water-Based Cooling Technique
  • Direct-To-Chip & Liquid Immersion Cooling Technique

Segmentation by Tier Standards

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography

  • APAC
  • China
  • Hong Kong
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan
  • Rest Of APAC
  • Southeast Asia
  • Singapore
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Thailand
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Other Southeast Asian Countries

Key Vendors

  • Airedale by Modine
  • Rittal
  • Schneider Electric
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

  • 3M
  • 4ENERGY
  • Airsys
  • ALFA LAVAL
  • Asetek
  • Aermec
  • Austin Hughes Electronics
  • Black Box Network Services
  • Carrier
  • Citec International
  • ClimateWorx
  • Cooler Master Technology
  • Condair Group
  • Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)
  • Colt International
  • CoolIT Systems
  • CONTEG
  • DAIKIN APPLIED (Daikin Industries)
  • DATA AIRE
  • Degree Controls (Nova Instruments)
  • Delta Group
  • ebm-papst
  • EcoCooling
  • Envicool
  • FlaktGroup
  • FUJITSU
  • Fuji Electric
  • Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Iceotope
  • Johnson Controls
  • Kelvion Holding
  • KyotoCooling
  • LiquidStack
  • Lennox International
  • Liquid Cool Solutions
  • Legrand
  • Motivair
  • Munters
  • Nortek Air Solutions
  • nVent
  • Prasa Infocom & Power Solutions (Prasa)
  • Quantech (Renovo Zhuhai)
  • Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology
  • Siemens
  • SPX Cooling Technologies
  • Stellar Energy
  • Submer
  • Swegon Group
  • SWEP International
  • Systecon
  • Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
  • Upsite Technologies
  • USystems
  • Wakefield-Vette

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Premium Insights



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Enablers



11 Market Restraints



12 Market Landscape



13 Mechanical Infrastructure



14 Cooling Systems



15 Cooling Techniques



16 Tier Standards



17 Geography



18 Southeast Asia



19 Competitive Landscape



20 Key Vendors



21 Other Prominent Vendors



22 Report Summary



23 Quantitative Summary



24 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nh3mrz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-data-center-cooling-market-report-2023-rise-in-rack-power-density-of-data-centers-to-increase-demand-301727148.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

