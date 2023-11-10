Asia Pacific Takes Center Stage in Remote Work Security Surge Amid Pandemic Challenges

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Mini-LED and Micro-LED Displays Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report offers an extensive examination of the emerging Mini-LED and Micro-LED display technologies and markets. This report provides valuable insights into the current status and future prospects of next-generation LED displays, encompassing various applications in consumer electronics, automotive, augmented reality, transparent displays, digital signage, and more.
It highlights profiles of over 80 industry-leading companies pioneering Micro-LED products, ranging from display manufacturers to LED chip/emitter companies, equipment suppliers, and start-ups. The report offers an evaluation of their technology capabilities, product roadmaps, partnerships, and competitive positions.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Technical Expertise: The report presents detailed technical analyses of Micro-LED manufacturing processes, including epitaxial growth, mass transfer techniques, assembly, and interconnect technologies. It also delves into a comparative performance analysis of Micro-LED displays, elucidating their advantages and drawbacks compared to LCD and OLED displays.
- Market Insights: Gain in-depth market insights into adoption trends, drivers, and challenges across key industry verticals. Quantitative 10-year market forecasts are included for Mini-LED and Micro-LED display shipments and revenues on a global scale, segmented by product categories, regions, and application markets.
- Strategic Reference: “Global Market for Micro-LED Displays 2024-2034” is the foremost source for strategic analysis on transformative Mini-LED and Micro-LED display technologies, along with associated market opportunities through 2034. It is an indispensable reference for display industry participants, investors, electronics OEMs, and technology companies seeking an in-depth understanding of these emerging displays.
Report Contents Include:
- Technology Introductions to Mini-LED and Micro-LED Displays
- Comparative Analysis of Mini-LED vs. Micro-LED
- Manufacturing Processes for Mini-LED and Micro-LED Displays
- Chip Fabrication, Epitaxial Growth, Wafer Production
- Assembly, Hybrid Integration, Mass Transfer Techniques
- Defect Management, Repair, and Optimization
- Colour Conversion Technologies for Micro-LED
- Analysis of Micro-LED Performance Metrics
- Assessment of Benefits and Drawbacks vs. LCD and OLED
- Emerging Innovations: Flexible, Transparent, 3D Displays
- Adoption Roadmaps and Market Opportunities by Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive Displays, Signage, AR/VR Devices, Transparent Displays, Lighting, Medical
- Supply Chain Ecosystems for Micro-LED Displays
- Company Profiles of 80 Micro-LED Developers, including AUO, eLux, Innolux, Jade Bird Display, LG Display, Mikro Mesa, Mojo Vision, PlayNitride, Porotech, Q-Pixel, Samsung Electronics, Tianma, and Sony
- 10-Year Market Forecasts for Micro-LED Display Shipments and Revenues
- Analysis of Market Drivers, Trends, and Technology Challenges
- Regional Markets: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, ROW
Key Topics Covered:
1 REPORT AIMS AND OBJECTIVES
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION
4 MANUFACTURING
5.1 Overview
5.2 Defect types
5.3 Repair
5.4 Laser micro trimming
6 COLOUR CONVERSION
6.1 Comparison of technologies
6.2 Full colour conversion
6.3 UV LED
6.4 Colour filters
6.5 Stacked RGB MicroLEDs
6.5.1 Companies and research
6.6 Three panel system
6.7 Phosphor Colour Conversion
6.7.1 Overview
6.7.2 Challenges
6.7.3 Companies
6.8 Quantum dots colour conversion
6.8.1 Overview
6.8.2 Quantum dots in micro-LED displays
6.8.3 QDs vs phosphors
6.8.4 Challenges
6.8.5 Companies
6.9 Quantum wells
6.10 Improving image quality
7 LIGHT MANAGEMENT
7.1 Overview
8 BACKPLANES AND DRIVING
8.1 Overview
8.2 Technologies
9 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR MICRO-LED DISPLAYS
9.1 Market map
9.2 Consumer electronic display market
9.2.1 Products
9.3 Smartwatches and wearables
9.3.1 Apple’s planned microLED smartwatch
9.3.2 Samsung
9.4 Smartphones
9.5 Samsung
9.5.1 Wall display
9.5.2 Neo QLED TV range
9.5.3 MicroLED CX TV line-up 216
9.6 LG
9.6.1 MAGNIT Micro-LED TV
9.6.2 Stretchable 12″ microLED touch displays
9.7 TCL CSOT
9.8 Laptops, monitors and tablets
10 FLEXIBLE, STRETCHABLE AND FOLDABLE MICRO-LED
10.1 The global foldable display market
10.2 Foldable Micro-LED displays
10.3 Product developers
11 BIOTECH AND MEDICAL DISPLAYS
11.1 The global medical display market
11.2 Micro-LEDS
11.2.1 Micro-LEDs for medical applications
11.2.1.1 Implantable Devices
11.2.1.2 Lab-on-a-Chip
11.2.1.3 Endoscopy
11.2.1.4 Surgical Displays
11.2.1.5 Phototherapy
11.2.1.6 Biosensing
11.3 Product developers
12 AUTOMOTIVE
12.1 Global automotive displays market
12.2 Mini-LED
12.2.1 Head-up display (HUD)
12.2.2 Headlamps
12.3 Product developers
13 VIRTUAL REALITY (VR), AUGMENTED REALITY (AR) AND MIXED REALITY (MR)
13.1 Global market for virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR)
13.2 AR/VR Smart glasses and head-mounted displays (HMDs)
13.3 Micro-LED contact lenses
13.4 Products and prototypes
14 TRANSPARENT DISPLAYS
14.1 Global transparent displays market
14.2 Micro-LED transparent displays applications
14.3 Product developers
15 SUPPLY CHAIN
16 COMPANY PROFILES (85 company profiles)
17 REFERENCES
