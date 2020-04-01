Asia’s largest slum Dharavi reports first coronavirus casualty

Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi , has reported its first case of coronavirus , which has infected over 1,600 cases in country so far. The 56-year-old, who reportedly died of Covid complications had no travel history and owned a garment shop in the area.

The victim is a resident of Dr Baliga Nagar SRA society that has around 300 flats. All the flats and 90 shops nearby have been sealed. The BMC authorities have also stamped and quarantined all those who had come in contact with the victim.



The swab reports of the victim’s family members and building members are awaited and all senior citizens/respiratory illness patients in the area are being monitored.

The victim was moved to Sion Hospital after complaining of fever on March 23. The appearance of the virus in Dharavi is a cause for concern. Maharashtra till the time of publishing this story had 300-plus COVID-19 cases. Over a million people live in the 5 square km maze of dirty lanes of Dharavi, in cramped huts and next to open sewers.