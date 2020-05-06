#AskDevo: From calling Sidharth Shukla a ‘mirror’ to professing her admiration for Money Heist’s Professor, Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Twitter session was a lot of fun | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 is long over but the contestants are trending daily in the news headlines. Such has been the popularity of the season. Yesterday, Devoleena Bhattacharjee conducted an #AskDevo session on Twitter. She answered quite a few questions. They were related to Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Money Heist and her hobbies. Devoleena Bhattacharjee gave her opinions on various contestants inside the house. She called Asim Riaz a good listener and a gentleman. About Sidharth Shukla, she said he was a straightforward man and a ‘mirror’. She also said that she did have a plan a live chat with Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and her given the demand from #SidRa and #SidLeena fans. The actress like many is damn impressed by Netflix’s Money Heist. She said she likes Professor and Berlin. Here is the best from Devoleena’s #AskDevo session. Also Read – ‘I keep watching Sidharth Shukla’s fitness videos,’ reveals Rashami Desai

She also said that Money Heist was her fave show right now. The actress said she did like to be quarantined with Professor and Berlin. Devoleena Bhattacharjee had to exit the show in between due to an injury in her spinal cord. It happened after Vishal Singh Aditya spun her during an impromptu dance in the morning. Devoleena Bhattacharjee got into a social media war with some alleged fans of Shehnaaz Gill. A woman claiming to be Shehnaaz Gill’s fan sent her an audio note with filthy abuses directed towards her family and her. She complained to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

