AskDevo: From calling Sidharth Shukla a ‘mirror’ to professing her admiration for Money Heist’s Professor, Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Twitter session was a lot of fun | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 is long over but the contestants are trending daily in the news headlines. Such has been the popularity of the season. Yesterday, Devoleena Bhattacharjee conducted an #AskDevo session on Twitter. She answered quite a few questions. They were related to Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Money Heist and her hobbies. Devoleena Bhattacharjee gave her opinions on various contestants inside the house. She called Asim Riaz a good listener and a gentleman. About Sidharth Shukla, she said he was a straightforward man and a ‘mirror’. She also said that she did have a plan a live chat with Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and her given the demand from #SidRa and #SidLeena fans. The actress like many is damn impressed by Netflix’s Money Heist. She said she likes Professor and Berlin. Here is the best from Devoleena’s #AskDevo session. Also Read – ‘I keep watching Sidharth Shukla’s fitness videos,’ reveals Rashami Desai

Which one will you choose?? Doing a negative character against @TheRashamiDesai Or Doing a Romantic music video with @sidharth_shukla#AskDevo — ＳＵＤＥＳＨＮＡ (@SudeshnaRThakur) May 2, 2020

Also Read – Rashami Desai, Hina Khan, Kanika Mann, Devoleena Bhattacharjee — Who did the #GendaPhoolChallenge better? — vote now

Hahahaha interesting? i would love to do both☺️☺️ — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Rithvik Dhanjani, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mouni Roy and other TV celebs offer condolences

We are eagerly waiting for SidLeena live ??pls Kuch karo #AskDevo — SIMRAN (@cindrella0912) May 5, 2020

Kuch karna padega zaldi? @sidharth_shukla live anaa padega zaldi?? — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

Yes☺️?? — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

What u think abt Asim? What is ur take on his BB and after BB journey? #AskDevo — Asim_ssss (@ssss_shruti) May 5, 2020

He is nice guy and i knew & told him in the beginning that he has the potential to reach high nd he did? — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

U have always said that Sid and You are Frenemies…!So describe Sidharth Shukla in one word! #AskDevo#SidLeena pic.twitter.com/2ycC3mqA7O — SidSalman Admirer? (@Snehaa_1704) May 5, 2020

A Mirror — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 5, 2020

She also said that Money Heist was her fave show right now. The actress said she did like to be quarantined with Professor and Berlin. Devoleena Bhattacharjee had to exit the show in between due to an injury in her spinal cord. It happened after Vishal Singh Aditya spun her during an impromptu dance in the morning. Devoleena Bhattacharjee got into a social media war with some alleged fans of Shehnaaz Gill. A woman claiming to be Shehnaaz Gill’s fan sent her an audio note with filthy abuses directed towards her family and her. She complained to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.