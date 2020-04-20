Asked About Task Force Snub, Trump Says He’s Still Got A Grudge Against Mitt Romney

President Donald Trump on Sunday agreed that he still holds a grudge against Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah.) after he was asked about the senator’s exclusion from the congressional coronavirus task force for reopening the U.S. economy.

Romney, a longtime businessman and onetime Republican nominee for president, was the only GOP senator not invited to join the bipartisan committee of lawmakers tasked with opening back up the nation, the members of which were announced by the White House on Thursday. Earlier this year, he was the sole Republican to vote to convict Trump for abuse of power during the Senate impeachment trial.

“Yeah, it does,” Trump told a reporter during a White House press briefing Sunday when asked if Romney’s exclusion from the task force meant he continued to hold a grudge against the senator.

“I’m not a fan of Mitt Romney. I don’t really want his advice,” he added, when the journalist noted Romney’s experience as the former governor of Massachusetts.