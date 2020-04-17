AskSid: From Salman Khan’s comment on him running the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ show to his temper tantrums, Sidharth Shukla got chatty with fans | Bollywood Life

Sidharth Shukla conducted his first chat session on Twitter after his Bigg Boss 13 win. The actor, who joined Instagram five months ago, was active on Twitter for quite some time. We know that he is not a pro when it comes to social media and doing a live is a big thing for him. In the chat session, he got around 50K questions and answered quite a few of them. The actor said he missed his father the most when he thought about his childhood. His dad passed away 15 years ago. Sidharth Shukla also reacted with some witty replies to some funny questions. He also answered how he felt when Salman Khan said that Sidharth Shukla is running the whole show. Here are some of the best Q&As from the session. Read on… Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Aamir Khan’s Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin to be remade, Sidharth Shukla credits Shehnaaz Gill for Bigg Boss win

Ok, Ab jab main notice hone hi nhi wali, to ye question puch hi leti hu… SIDHARTH CID KO GOLI MARTE WAQT APKA EXPERIENCE KAISA THA? ??? @sidharth_shukla #AskSid #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/Xw6dC2v3bq — Sneha ❤ (@Sooo_Riddikulus) April 17, 2020

Sneha Cid ko ki Cid main …. acha tha as of till then I was the only one to have done that ? … so I was told — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

do you regret anything from the bb house? if yes, then what? — ?? (@amnacasm) April 17, 2020

Honestly nothing for now — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

Why are you always Gymming in my heart and mind at the same time ❤️? #AskSid — KARMANYA ✨ (@kamlovessid) April 17, 2020

Cause you not pushing yourself to actually make the effort to get to one Karmania ? — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

Sir how to control your temper when things are not going your way ? #AskSid — Wings of Fly (@wingsoffly) April 17, 2020

For all what’s spoken about my so called temper you think I should answer this ? — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

Aren’t you tired running in my mind the whole day? #AskSid — нιzα ❤️ ѕι∂ мєяι נααи нαι (@ohhitshiza) April 17, 2020

It’s helping me burn some calories ? — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

When Salman Sir Said That You Are Running The Whole Show & Are Backbone Of #BB13 !! How You Felt After Listening This At That Time ???#AskSid Love You @sidharth_shukla ❤ !! — The Reality Review (@webtelworld) April 17, 2020

Ofcourse felt good but was certain there would be more trouble coming as ppl would be enraged — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

We can see that the actor tried to be as witty and honest as he could. He also revealed that he was dying to get back to work. Sidharth Shukla said that his mom had exempted him from cooking as his dishes did not turn out to be great. He is better off doing the dishes and other housework.

