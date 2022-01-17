AskSid – the digital assistant of choice for Danone Nutricia, the world leader in early life nutrition

– Danone Nutricia, a Fortune 500 company and the world’s foremost health food company has continued its successful engagement with AskSid to provide the very best in customer support to parents, carers, and healthcare professionals.

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Early life nutrition is easily one of the most sensitive categories to provide customer support in, as the brand needs to be 100% accurate in every single instance. For this reason, Danone Nutricia, engaged AskSid, a digital shopping assistant to develop a comprehensive AI-enabled platform for their brand that would be able to provide accurate and timely support to help expectant and new parents with expert information, empathy, and care.

The biggest business challenges AskSid was brought on to handle included building frictionless end-to-end customer journeys, training immense amounts of data while complying with legal regulations in the early nutrition space. This took place in two stages, the first being AskSid managing Danone Nutricia’s Scan & Spaar – Loyalty & Rewards campaign by automating it end-to-end while providing 24/7 support for customers during the registration and redemption process.

The second stage involved a deeper and more direct engagement – that of managing conversational customer support for new and expectant parents by giving them access to specialized information, and personal support by specialized nutritionists on one conversational platform.

“The value the tool brings is that we are now extending our service outside our regular opening hours and that is helpful in our service approach! What makes AskSid special is the support – any time we need support or action, it is picked up so accurately. We are really happy about that. It helps us improve the tool and our service every day.” – Charlotte Maintz – Head of Customer Care, Nutricia.

The conversational guidance offered by AskSid proved to be especially crucial in the trying times the world had to face during Covid-19, helping expectant and new parents gain validated and sound advice from a reliable source, anytime and anywhere. AskSid’s robust customer support engine coupled with its Retail AI Brain, an enriched customized knowledge base, allows AskSid’s digital assistant to provide only validated and accurate information, recommendations, and responses to a multitude of queries round-the-clock.

Dinesh Sharma, Co-founder & CTO at AskSid says, “Qualitative insights and AI analytical models allowed Danone Nutricia’s customer support teams access to a customized dashboard tracking live metrics leading to better customer journeys being created in swift turnaround times.”

Outcomes included AskSid taking over 93% of campaign engagement for Danone Nutricia, clocking a successful answer rate of 90%, managing 83% of non-office hours engagement, increasing customer engagement time increased to 4+ minutes, in addition to building a comprehensive campaign and FAQ automation system.

About AskSid

A digital shopping assistant that helps retail brands sell more faster.

AskSid is a global conversational solutions company that partners with retail brands to elevate shopping experiences by leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence. Our capabilities extend beyond support automation, extending to insight extraction, analysis, and business opportunity generation, all by leveraging the power of conversational data. We combine domain expertise and cutting-edge technology to build a Retail AI Brain for our clients, that mines insights from conversational data and becomes the basis of the business opportunity creation we offer. The power of actionable customer data has allowed us to create value and bring change to global brands including AkzoNobel, Danone, Wolford, Akris, and Himalaya. AskSid has live implementations in 23+ countries and supports 100+ international languages, managing millions of satisfied customers the world over.

To learn more, visit www.asksid.ai

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1506502/AskSid_Logo.jpg

