Aspen Aerogels to Present at RBC Capital Markets' Battery Value Chain Conference

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen” or the “Company”), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at RBC Capital Markets’ Battery Value Chain Conference on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, to be held at the Nobu Hotel London Portman Square, London, England. The presentation materials utilized during the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aspen’s website at www.aerogel.com.

Ricardo C. Rodriguez, CFO & Treasurer, and Neal Baranosky, Sr. Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

In addition, the conference will feature a “How to Build a Gigafactory” Panel with Mr. Rodriguez, hosted by RBC Capital Markets’ Managing Director, Investment Banking, Paul Betts. The Panel is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. – 9:55 a.m. BST.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your RBC Capital Markets representative.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company’s aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility, and clean energy. Aspen’s PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle (“EV”) market. Aspen Battery Materials, the Company’s carbon aerogel initiative, seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of EVs. The Company’s Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world’s largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen’s strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com .

